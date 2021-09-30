JAKKS Pacific Announces New Board Member Lori MacPherson

Ms. MacPherson served as Executive Vice President, Global Product Management for The Walt Disney Studios from 2010-2014, following her positions as Executive Vice President and General Manager of the global Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment division, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment North America, and a variety of senior Marketing and Product Management positions with The Walt Disney Company since 1991. Ms. MacPherson Is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Polytechnic School in Pasadena, California.

“I am thrilled that Lori MacPherson has joined our Board of Directors,” said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “Ms. MacPherson brings to us over two decades of experience in entertainment and consumer products, which dovetails perfectly with our hands-on, customer-focused company. We expect to benefit from her insights into broad segments of the customer base for our wide array of products.”

Ms. MacPherson commented, “I am very excited to join the Board of JAKKS Pacific, and look forward to working with my other Board members and management in continuing to spearhead JAKKS’ growth by reaching out to all segments of the consumer market for JAKKS toys and games.”

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Creepy Crawlers, Eyeclops, Fly Wheel, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co., WeeeDo, Xtreme Power, Disguise, Maui, Moose Mountain, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a New Generation of Clean Beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that the Recapitalization transaction or any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

