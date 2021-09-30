checkAd

NVIDIA Partners With Electronic Arts to Bring Hit Games to GeForce NOW

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Cloud Gaming Service Expands Reach of Popular Electronic Arts Franchises to Millions More Gamers on Underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Mobile Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that Electronic Arts is bringing more of its hit games to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, beginning with Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Apex Legends.

GeForce NOW membership has more than doubled in the last year, giving Electronic Arts access to more than 12 million gamers. Collectively, over 20 million hours of gameplay are streamed each month via GeForce NOW, from 30 data centers in more than 70 countries.

“GeForce NOW expands the reach of the GeForce PC gaming experience to reach millions of underserved gamers on new devices and in new regions,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business at NVIDIA. “It’s an opportunity for Electronic Arts to get some of their most beloved franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly.”

The Cloud Catalyst to EA’s Next Massive Audience
GeForce NOW allows Electronic Arts games to be played with legendary GeForce performance by gamers who may not have a gaming PC— that includes more than 1 billion underpowered PCs and incompatible devices, like phones, tablets and Chromebooks. Nearly 80 percent of the devices that currently access GeForce NOW would not otherwise be capable of playing the latest PC games.

GeForce NOW is connected to the most popular game stores — including Steam and Epic Games Store — a win-win for developers and gamers. No additional development work or porting is required of developers, while gamers get access to hit titles from their library without having to purchase the games again, or having to deal with hefty downloads, patches and updates. Electronic Arts games can be added quickly to GeForce NOW through regular “GFN Thursday” releases.

Stream It Now
Five games from some of Electronic Arts’ most popular franchises are available on GeForce NOW, starting today. Members can stream Battlefield 1 Revolution to experience immersive untold stories of World War I; become a heroic leader and restore order against agents of chaos in Dragon Age: Inquisition; solve puzzles with the family-friendly Unravel Two; or dive into a fast-paced, free-running adventure with Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NVIDIA Partners With Electronic Arts to Bring Hit Games to GeForce NOW Cloud Gaming Service Expands Reach of Popular Electronic Arts Franchises to Millions More Gamers on Underpowered PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, Mobile DevicesSANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NVIDIA today announced that Electronic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...