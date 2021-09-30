NVIDIA Partners With Electronic Arts to Bring Hit Games to GeForce NOW

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that Electronic Arts is bringing more of its hit games to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, beginning with Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition and Apex Legends.

GeForce NOW membership has more than doubled in the last year, giving Electronic Arts access to more than 12 million gamers. Collectively, over 20 million hours of gameplay are streamed each month via GeForce NOW, from 30 data centers in more than 70 countries.

“GeForce NOW expands the reach of the GeForce PC gaming experience to reach millions of underserved gamers on new devices and in new regions,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of the GeForce business at NVIDIA. “It’s an opportunity for Electronic Arts to get some of their most beloved franchises into the hands of a rapidly growing global audience instantly.”

The Cloud Catalyst to EA’s Next Massive Audience

GeForce NOW allows Electronic Arts games to be played with legendary GeForce performance by gamers who may not have a gaming PC— that includes more than 1 billion underpowered PCs and incompatible devices, like phones, tablets and Chromebooks. Nearly 80 percent of the devices that currently access GeForce NOW would not otherwise be capable of playing the latest PC games.

GeForce NOW is connected to the most popular game stores — including Steam and Epic Games Store — a win-win for developers and gamers. No additional development work or porting is required of developers, while gamers get access to hit titles from their library without having to purchase the games again, or having to deal with hefty downloads, patches and updates. Electronic Arts games can be added quickly to GeForce NOW through regular “ GFN Thursday ” releases.

Stream It Now

Five games from some of Electronic Arts’ most popular franchises are available on GeForce NOW, starting today. Members can stream Battlefield 1 Revolution to experience immersive untold stories of World War I; become a heroic leader and restore order against agents of chaos in Dragon Age: Inquisition; solve puzzles with the family-friendly Unravel Two; or dive into a fast-paced, free-running adventure with Mirror’s Edge Catalyst.