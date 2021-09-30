VerifyMe to Host Investor Day on November 18, 2021

checkAd

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), connects a brand’s products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on November 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ET) through a conference call and webcast. The event will consist of a series of presentations by the Company’s executive management team, including an overview of its strategic objectives and updates regarding its business development efforts followed by a question and answer period.

Pre-registration is required for this event. Investors and research analysts who are interested in attending can register for the event at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZXC7 .... The presentation slides broadcast via the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the VerifyMe website the morning of the event.

The webcast will be archived on the Investors section of VerifyMe’s website and will remain available for 90 days.

About VerifyMe, Inc.
VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME), is a technology solutions provider specializing in consumer engagement and brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of overt and proprietary covert security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with its serialization and track and trace software allowing both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VerifyMe’s cloud-based software system allows brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding revenue opportunities, the use of our products in additional devices and locations, strategic partnerships, commercialization efforts, our sales pipeline and opportunities, and geographic areas, markets and industries in which we intend to expand our business. The words "believe," "may," “estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, intellectual property litigation, the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities, our ability to retain key management personnel, our ability to work with partners in selling our technologies to businesses, production difficulties, our inability to enter into contracts and arrangements with future partners, issues which may affect the reluctance of large companies to change their purchasing of products, acceptance of our technologies and the efficiency of our authenticators in the field. These risk factors and uncertainties include those more fully described in VerifyMe’s Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For Licensing or Other Information Contact:
Company: VerifyMe, Inc.
Email: IR@verifyme.com
Website: http://www.verifyme.com

Investors:
ClearThink
nyc@clearthink.capital





