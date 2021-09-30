VerifyMe to Host Investor Day on November 18, 2021

Pre-registration is required for this event. Investors and research analysts who are interested in attending can register for the event at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ZXC7 ... . The presentation slides broadcast via the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the VerifyMe website the morning of the event.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerifyMe, Inc . (NASDAQ: VRME ) (“VerifyMe,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”), connects a brand’s products with consumers using unique smart phone readable codes, announced today that it will host an Investor Day on November 18, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ET) through a conference call and webcast. The event will consist of a series of presentations by the Company’s executive management team, including an overview of its strategic objectives and updates regarding its business development efforts followed by a question and answer period.

The webcast will be archived on the Investors section of VerifyMe’s website and will remain available for 90 days.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), is a technology solutions provider specializing in consumer engagement and brand protection functions such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, and track and trace features for labels, packaging and products. VerifyMe’s physical technology authenticates packaging, labels, products, apparel and documents with a suite of overt and proprietary covert security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with its serialization and track and trace software allowing both consumers and brand inspectors to verify authenticity with their smartphones. VerifyMe’s cloud-based software system allows brand owners access through a web portal to monitor, control and protect their products complete life cycle. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com .

