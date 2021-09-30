Sirios to conduct a Structural Geology Study on its Aquilon Gold Project, Quebec

Corrections to press releases dated September 1 and September 17, 2021 In Sirios' press release dated September 1, 2021 regarding the closing of the first tranche of a flow-through private placement, the amount of finder's fees paid to intermediaries for the first tranche should have read $30,000 instead of $14,000. In addition, in the press release dated September 17, 2021 regarding the closing of the second and final tranche, the total amount of finder's fees paid to intermediaries for the first and second tranches should have read $30,280 instead of $16,280.

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce that InnovExplo Inc. of Val-d'Or has been awarded the mandate to conduct a structural geology study of the Aquilon gold property in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The study will be initiated in the coming days by an InnovExplo structural specialist accompanied by Sirios’ geologists. The field work on the property will also allow Sirios' geologists to examine the logistics required to carry out an overburden stripping program on the sectors where the gold in soil anomalies, as recently announced (press release 13/09/2021), have been identified.

About the Aquilon Property

The property includes more than thirty gold showings on surface, including some with very high grades, most notably 560 g/t Au over 0.49m, 834 g/t Au over 1.71m and 3,230.89 g/t Au over 0.8m (ref.: press releases 02/12/2014; 01/01/2011; 26/06/2008). The property has been drilled extensively over the years, however the vast majority of these holes averaged less than 60 metres and were focused directly on four main showings when the project was managed by its partner at the time. Sirios has completed a recompilation of all available data and is proposing a new exploration program for the property which is considered to have excellent potential.

The Aquilon property, held 100% by Sirios, is comprised of 140 claims covering nearly 70 km2. It is located about 490 km east of Radisson and is easily accessible by an all season road via the Trans-Taiga highway through the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

More information on the property is available in the Sirios corporate presentation, available at the following link: Présentation corporative Sirios - Septembre 2021.

Roger Moar, P.Geo. and Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. qualified persons under NI 43-101 prepared and verified the technical information in this press release and reviewed the final version of the text.