New Leaf Ventures Inc. Announces Public Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. ("New Leaf" or the "Company") (CSE: NLV) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter in respect of public offering with Research Capital Corporation (the "Agent"). The Agent has agreed to act as sole agent and sole bookrunner on a best efforts basis pursuant to the filing of a prospectus supplement (the “Supplement“) to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 26, 2021 (the “Prospectus”), to offer for sale a minimum of 8,000,000 and a maximum of 20,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.25 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of a minimum of $2,000,000 and up to a maximum of $5,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant, subject to acceleration. If during the life of the Warrants the closing price of the Common Shares as quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.60 per Common Share for any 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may provide notice to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a news release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company issues such news release.

The Company has granted the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to offer for purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 Units at the Offering Price per Unit, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, which would result in additional gross proceeds of up to $750,000.

The Units will be offered by way of the Supplement, to the Prospectus, to be filed in all provinces and territories of Canada except Quebec (the “Offering Jurisdictions”), and accordingly will not be subject to a statutory or exchange four-month hold in the Offering Jurisdictions. The Units may also be offered in the United States on a non-brokered private placement basis on the same terms as the Offering pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and applicable state securities laws, and in other offshore jurisdictions provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals.