OFFFIELD’S ‘High Performance’ Beverages to be Manufactured at Tinley’s Long Beach Facility

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY, OTC:TNYBF) (“ Tinley's ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that OFFFIELD’s ‘High Performance’ Enhanced Hydration beverages will be produced as cannabis-infused products at Tinley’s bottling facility in Long Beach, California. 

Recently recommended by Vice Media*, OFFFIELD’s Non-THC Enhanced Hydration beverage currently available nationwide has been praised by everyday athletes and press for its benefits that mimic the sought-after effects commonly referred to as a ‘Runner’s High’ or ‘Exercise High’. OFFFIELD’s High Performance line up is designed to offer performance-focused consumers a health-conscious alternative to smoking or vaping. *https://www.vice.com/en/article/bvxbpa/cbd-sports-drink-exercise-offfi ...

“OFFFIELD is excited to offer to everyday athletes new plant-based products to help push the boundaries of mind and body performance,” said Tony Fur, CEO and Co-Founder, OFFFIELD. “This represents another step in our journey to help everyone enjoy the benefits of an open mind and an active life. We’re thrilled to partner with the Tinley’s team to expand OFFFIELD’s existing CBD and CBG Enhanced Hydration offering into THC-infused products. OFFFIELD ‘High Performance’ combines cannabis research with sports science to help motivate athletes at all levels to move happy and more often.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the OFFFIELD team to Long Beach,” said Douglas Fulton, Director and Office of the CEO, Tinley’s. “Our manufacturing capabilities now include the ability to schedule Q4 production on our can line, which together with our batching and manufacturing quality processes, align us perfectly to OFFFIELD’s commitment to extend existing formulations into cannabis-infused versions, achieving new benchmarks of product attributes and performance,” he added.

OFFFIELD’s ‘High Performance’ will contain 5mg of THC, 20mg CBD and 400mcg CBG, as well as a blend of L-Theanine, B and C Vitamins, Magnesium, Zinc and Electrolytes in each 8oz can. These active cannabinoids combine with our performance drink blend to activate your endocannabinoid system to help achieve an optimal mind and body experience during exercise.

OFFFIELD High Performance Sports Drink will be made available in cannabis dispensaries and through licensed delivery services throughout the State of California this winter. 

