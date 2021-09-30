checkAd

Limonetik Selects Nuvei to Enhance Marketplace Payment Capabilities

MONTREAL and PARIS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today an agreement with Limonetik, a global leader in payment and marketplace solutions. The move will enable Limonetik to enhance its marketplace payment services offering in Europe, as the company looks to embark on its international expansion strategy.

Through this collaboration, Limonetik will leverage Nuvei’s European acquiring services and plans to incorporate international acquiring as part of its global expansion. This enables its wide portfolio of marketplace platform clients to accept an even broader range of payments, while taking advantage of Nuvei’s powerful authorization optimization features to enhance acceptance rates.

Limonetik’s marketplace clients will benefit from Nuvei’s single integration payment facilitation model. This will provide vendors selling on the marketplaces with simple to use and end-to-end payment services in the EU and the UK, with an expansion to the U.S. in the future. This will create a better and more frictionless user experience for buyers and vendors.

Limonetik, one of the earliest developers of marketplace payment solutions, addresses the increasingly complex payment requirements for multichannel retailers, marketplaces, gig and shared economy platforms. The company has done this through its modular approach to building solutions for their clients, with interchangeable components depending on their needs.

“Limonetik and Nuvei share the same dedication to providing innovative solutions that ensure customer satisfaction,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Nuvei is well-positioned to address the complex payment requirements for merchants in the rapidly growing marketplace space. Our goal is to offer the best possible payment solutions for their unique needs.”

“The real winners in our association with Nuvei will be the end customers,” said Christophe Bourbier, CEO and co-founder of Limonetik. “By enabling marketplaces with easy and relevant payment solutions, we help to facilitate a broad choice of products and services available to consumers via a range of platforms, to simplify their payment journey. This ultimately leads to happier consumers around the globe, and further growth and success for both Nuvei and Limonetik.”

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 480 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.   

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About Limonetik

Limonetik is driving the transformation into the new world of payment for merchants and marketplaces. Limonetik’s payments method platform supports over 285 local and alternative payment methods, such as mobile wallets, payment by instalments, and gift cards, in 70 countries. With its end-to-end service, as well as custom solutions, and alongside their network partners, Limonetik's solution eases the complexity of settlements and compliance for businesses. The company is headquartered in Paris, with 50 people and is trusted by over 14,000 merchants, marketplaces and fintech players. In July 2021, Thunes announced the acquisition of Limonetik, to complement the existing Thunes Cross-Border Payments solutions. The new solution will be known as Thunes Collections.

