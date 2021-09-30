checkAd

Leslie’s, Inc. Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

PHOENIX, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leslie’s, Inc. (“Leslie’s” or the “Company,” NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, & Governance (“ESG”) Report. The report highlights Leslie’s priorities and initiatives on environmental stewardship, social commitments, corporate governance, and community service.

“This past year has been a testament to our adaptability, resiliency, and dedication. We have been unwavering in our efforts to support the health, safety, and wellbeing of our Leslie’s customers and associates while demonstrating how ESG is core to how we operate and make decisions,” said Michael Egeck, Chief Executive Officer and Director. “It is with great pleasure that we share the full range of our ESG strategy in our inaugural report. We look forward to continuing to evolve our ESG practices and further positioning Leslie’s for long-term success.”

Leslie’s prepared its 2020 ESG Report under the direction of its ESG working group. This group evaluated ESG risks and opportunities based on the views held by its diverse stakeholders, leading ESG frameworks, and rating agencies to identify ESG factors that are most relevant to Leslie’s business. Leslie’s ESG framework relied on aspects of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”).

The ESG priorities identified by the working group include:

  • Human Capital Management
  • Diversity & Inclusion
  • Environment, Health, & Safety
  • Sustainable Products
  • Data Security & Privacy
  • Corporate Governance
  • Community Engagement and Water Safety

The ESG report also addresses the actions Leslie’s has taken and continues to take to support its employees and communities in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a year of unprecedented challenges, Leslie’s recognizes that the proactive incorporation of ESG considerations into its strategy and business decisions serves to both protect stakeholder interests and create shareholder value.

This report marks the beginning of Leslie’s ESG journey. It is an important milestone in demonstrating Leslie’s commitment to serve its customers, associates, communities, suppliers, and stockholders in a way that benefits them all. As Leslie’s looks to the future, it remains committed to advancing and reporting on the progress of its ESG priorities through successive ESG reports.

Leslie’s 2020 ESG Report is available on the Company’s website at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

About Leslie’s

Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional, and commercial consumers. Leslie's markets its products through more than 950 physical locations and multiple digital platforms. The company employs more than 5,000 associates, pool and spa care experts, and certified technicians who are passionate about empowering consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Farah Soi/Caitlin Churchill
ICR
investorrelations@lesl.com





