checkAd

Antares Pharma Initiates Phase I Study For ATRS-1902 For Adrenal Crisis Rescue

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Pharmacokinetic data results expected in 1Q 2022

EWING, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has initiated a Phase 1 study for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue. The development program supports a proposed indication for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver a liquid stable formulation of hydrocortisone.

“We are pleased to be able to dose the first subjects for this study with a liquid stable dosage that eliminates the need for reconstitution. The opportunity to provide an essential treatment that can be easily administered for a potentially life-threatening situation remains a core focus of our research and development efforts. We remain committed to progressing our internal clinical programs to help expand our commercial portfolio,” commented Dr. Peter Richardson, MRCP (UK), EVP, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Antares Pharma.

Robert F. Apple, President and Chief Executive Officer of Antares Pharma, added, “The initiation of this study demonstrates our ongoing commitment to helping underserved patients in the area of rescue therapies. Our development team created a new device platform specific to the needs of patients experiencing adrenal crisis. As a leader in rescue pen technology, we hope to be able to provide a simple injection for patients in crisis versus the multiple step process required for the current standard of care. If successful in this Phase 1 study, we expect to then conduct a bioequivalence study and second human factor study that will form the basis of a 505(b)(2) NDA filing with the FDA.”

The Phase I study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of a liquid stable formulation of hydrocortisone. The study is a cross-over design to establish the PK profile of ATRS-1902 (100 mg) compared to Solu-Cortef (100 mg), the reference-listed drug, in 32 healthy adults.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development and commercialization of self-administered injectable pharmaceutical products using advanced drug delivery auto injector technology. The Company has a portfolio of proprietary and partnered commercial products with several product candidates in various stages of development, as well as significant strategic alliances with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. (Teva), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG), Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer) and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Idorsia). Antares Pharma’s FDA-approved products include XYOSTED (testosterone enanthate) injection, OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection for subcutaneous use and Sumatriptan Injection USP, which is distributed by Teva. The Company also markets NOCDURNA (desmopressin acetate) in the U.S., which was licensed from Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Antares Pharma Initiates Phase I Study For ATRS-1902 For Adrenal Crisis Rescue Pharmacokinetic data results expected in 1Q 2022EWING, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) (“the Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has initiated a Phase 1 study for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...