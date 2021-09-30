Lankenau Heart Institute, part of Main Line Health, first in North America to sign long-term strategic partnership with Philips utilizing integrated cardiovascular solutions

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Philadelphia, PA – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Lankenau Heart Institute part of Main Line Health , today announced they have entered a five-year strategic partnership focused on integrated cardiovascular solutions. Working together, Philips and Main Line Health will develop an ecosystem of clinically-enabled cardiovascular solutions that will allow Main Line Health to standardize and integrate technology across its network, helping to unlock patient data for better clinical decisions, while optimizing workflows for a better patient and staff experience. In addition, the partnership aims to help Main Line Health drive predictability and consistency in costs, as well as focus on clinical and technical training.

Providing care to the Philadelphia region and its western suburbs, Main Line Health is committed to delivering advanced medicine to treat and cure disease, while also playing an important role in prevention strategies and disease management. At its core are four of the region’s most respected acute care hospitals – Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital. Moreover, Main Line Health conducts clinical research in the latest health care innovations and trains physicians and other health care providers to ensure its staff can provide the best, most advanced care to the communities they serve.

“Through this innovative business model, we will have a technology partner who can help us adopt the solutions that will not only help us drive operational efficiency, they will allow us to expand the type of quality care our patients have come to expect,” said Trudy Mazzone, MS, BSRT, (R), System Director, Main Line Health Cardiovascular Services and Co-director, Lankenau Heart Institute.

“By partnering with Philips, we will be able to continue our world-class cardiovascular care system-wide, including fully renovating and installing state-of-the-art Philips equipment to provide advanced cardiovascular and neuro care at Bryn Mawr Hospital and Paoli Hospital,” said William Gray, MD, System Chief, Cardiovascular Diseases, Main Line Health and Co-director, Lankenau Heart Institute. “This will allow us to define a strategy for the future, adopting novel technology as it evolves.”