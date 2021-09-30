AMD Expands Collaboration With Google Cloud to Deliver Faster Application Performance and Elevate Business Productivity with AMD EPYC Processors

Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on average, over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC processor based N2D instances.



“3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors help cloud providers deliver a modern cloud environment to end users. This includes leading performance capabilities, fantastic price-per-performance and advanced security features,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business, AMD. “We value our continued broad collaboration with Google Cloud, which exemplifies a high-performance, cost-effective cloud experience for workloads that benefit from high throughput and impressive core counts.”



“Our customers’ needs are top of mind when creating Google Cloud instances,” said Nirav Mehta, director of product management, Google Cloud. “Now, through our collaboration with AMD and the capabilities of the latest AMD EPYC processors in the Compute Engine N2D family, customers can experience this next-generation technology with significantly better performance and price-performance for their general-purpose workloads.”

For customers running high-performance workloads that require a balance of compute and high-memory bandwidth such as web serving, databases, media transcoding, and image processing, the N2D VMs powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors provide:

Up to 224 vCPUs for high-thread workloads and 8 GB of memory per vCPU

High storage performance with persistent disk support and up to 9 TB of local SSD

Future planned capabilities to support Confidential Computing using advanced security features within AMD EPYC processors



The new N2D VM family will continue to support a rich set of features introduced in the N2D VMs using 2nd Gen EPYC processors, including sole tenancy, custom machine types, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and in the future, confidential computing. N2D VMs with 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors are currently in preview in several Google Cloud regions: us-central (Iowa), us-east1 (S. Carolina), europe-west4 (Netherlands), and asia-southeast1 (Singapore) and will be available in other Google Cloud regions globally in the coming months.

