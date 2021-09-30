checkAd

Tactile Medical Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Randomized, Controlled Clinical Trial Evaluating the Effectiveness of Flexitouch Plus for the Treatment of Head and Neck Lymphedema

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in a randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of its Flexitouch Plus system for the treatment of head and neck lymphedema.

“With the enrollment of our first patient, we are pleased to initiate the largest randomized, controlled clinical trial ever conducted for the treatment of head and neck cancer-related lymphedema,” said Sheila Ridner, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor of Nursing, Emerita, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, a principal investigator of the trial. “In conducting this rigorous clinical trial, we hope to build on the initial body of evidence by evaluating the effectiveness of Flexitouch Plus in comparison to usual care, using a variety of measures to assess the benefits of this at-home treatment for patient health and quality of life.”

The trial will compare the short- and long-term effectiveness of Tactile Medical’s Flexitouch Plus system to usual care, such as complete decongestive therapy (“CDT”), for the management of lymphedema and fibrosis in head and neck cancer survivors. It will consist of approximately 250 subjects enrolled at six clinical sites: Vanderbilt University Medical Center, University of Michigan, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, Rush University and University of Alabama. Co-Primary Investigators for the study are Ridner and Barbara Murphy, MD, professor of Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

Subjects enrolled in the trial will be randomized to one of two arms, where they will either self-administer once daily treatment with Flexitouch Plus or receive usual care as would typically be directed at their site, which may include CDT by a lymphedema therapist or other conservative management measures as directed by the therapist. The trial’s primary outcome measures will include the assessment of swelling/inflammation, symptom burden and functional impairment, including swallowing; quality of life; work productivity; and activity impairment and body image via various measures. Short-term effectiveness will be evaluated at two months and long-term effectiveness will be evaluated at four and six months.

