Tactile Medical Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Randomized, Controlled Clinical Trial Evaluating the Effectiveness of Flexitouch Plus for the Treatment of Head and Neck Lymphedema

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in a randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating the effectiveness of its Flexitouch Plus system for the treatment of head and neck lymphedema.



“With the enrollment of our first patient, we are pleased to initiate the largest randomized, controlled clinical trial ever conducted for the treatment of head and neck cancer-related lymphedema,” said Sheila Ridner, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor of Nursing, Emerita, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, a principal investigator of the trial. “In conducting this rigorous clinical trial, we hope to build on the initial body of evidence by evaluating the effectiveness of Flexitouch Plus in comparison to usual care, using a variety of measures to assess the benefits of this at-home treatment for patient health and quality of life.”