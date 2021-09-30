The investment research firm Enlight Research has published an analysis of the financial results of the listed private equity fund INVL Technology for the second quarter of this year. The report notes that, despite a weaker than expected result for the NRD group as a whole, the cyber security firm NRD Cyber Security (NRD CS) exceeded estimates as its sales grew by 115% to EUR 1.3 million, nearly double Enlight’s forecast of EUR 0.7 million.

“When the pandemic struck in Q1/20, the main priority for companies was to quickly enable employees to work from home. As this was an unforeseen emergency, the cybersecurity was often overlooked or not prioritized,” the September update states, adding: “In our view, we are now in the phase where companies will upgrade their cybersecurity to meet the heightened risks created by the work-from-home, digitalization, and cloud adoption trends.”