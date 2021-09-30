checkAd

SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink SPOM) Provides a Shareholder Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

Shandong, China, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEO Lu Fengyu of SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM) met Mr. Luo (Chairman of China Science and Technology Financial Holdings Fund Company), Mr. Gao and Mr. Chen (senior executives of Jigang Cultural Tourism Group) to discuss the future development of SPO Brain International Hospital (Jinan) and a strategic cooperation intention was reached on September 18, 2021,  

SPO Medical Group, China Science Fund Company, and Jinan Iron and Steel Group established the SPO Brain Hospital in Jinan Hot Spring Resort. The hospital has ​​81 acres, with a total investment of 200 million yuan, and the design and establishment of 300 treatment and rehabilitation beds. Each bed is equipped with intelligent rehabilitation and cleaning care robots to realize the complete artificial intelligence of the ward. The construction period is one year, and the clinic will be officially opened in October 2022, which can serve more than 10,000 people in and around the city.

It was also decided at the meeting that China Science and Technology Co., Ltd. will assist “SPOM” and provide guidance and cooperation throughout the process in terms of technical support, hospital management, talent system design, to rapidly expand the market and achieve leap-forward development.

As a Professional Medical Management Agency, Canada SOTA Biomed Investments Inc., has been exploring for more than ten years in stroke screening, treatment, and rehabilitation, and has formed: precise acquisition of the source of disease, precise screening, precise cell therapy, precise interventional treatment, and precision. The Symptomatic Rehabilitation & Precise Secret Recipe is a full-course therapy for Dorcen which is the 6 major precision therapies for the treatment. The clinical effective rate of this therapy is over 80%, and it is in a leading position in the world.

The sincere and combined cooperation of the three parties will definitely have a profound impact on the stroke industry, and the win-win cooperation of the three parties will definitely give a major boost to the medical market in Shandong and all of China.

About SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM): SPO Global Inc. recently completed its merger with Gerpang Healthcare Group. (www.gerpanghealthcare.com). Its subsidiary, Shandong Gerpang Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an innovative and technological private enterprise located in the pharmaceutical Valley Industrial Park of Jinan High Tech Zone. Its main business scope includes Biomedical R&D, medical information software development and sales, medical high-tech introduction, medical high-quality consumables production and sales, health care products, drugs, medical equipment consumables agency and sales.

Company Disclaimers: As a Public Traded Company, within the guidlines of Federal and State Securities Law, SPO Global, Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact: fengyoulu@gmail.com

Source: SPO Global Inc.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink SPOM) Provides a Shareholder Update Shandong, China, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CEO Lu Fengyu of SPO Global Inc. (OTC Pink: SPOM) met Mr. Luo (Chairman of China Science and Technology Financial Holdings Fund Company), Mr. Gao and Mr. Chen (senior executives of Jigang Cultural …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Endeavour Announces Offering of $500 million Senior Notes Due 2026
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
Viridian Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on VRDN-001 and VRDN-002 at the 90th Annual ...
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
AeroCentury Corp. Announces Closing of Securities Purchase Agreement
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
RoodMicrotec: Urteile seitens des Berufungsgerichts bestätigt
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...