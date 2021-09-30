Celsion to Present at Three Investment Conferences in October

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that management will present at the following investment conferences in October:



Chardan’s 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference. Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Khursheed Anwer, Ph.D., Celsion’s chief scientific officer, will participate in a presentation and fireside chat on October 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings on October 4 and 5, and investors should contact their Chardan representative to arrange a virtual meeting.

LD Micro Main Event. Jeffrey W. Church, chief financial officer, will present virtually at 9:00 a.m. ET on October 12, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners’ Virtual Healthcare Conference. Mr. Tardugno will participate in an oncology focused panel discussion moderated by James Molloy on October 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



Live and archived webcasts of these presentations will be available here.