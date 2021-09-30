checkAd

Anika Launches the WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty System at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting

Designed to preserve natural motion and maximize stability, the WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty System provides an advanced solution for wrist arthritis and an alternative to wrist fusion

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company, today announced its WristMotion Total Wrist Arthroplasty (TWA) System was launched at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) 2021 annual meeting in San Francisco, CA. Previously available to select surgeons and patients during a limited launch beginning on June 30, 2021, the WristMotion TWA System is focused on alleviating pain and restoring function of an arthritic wrist joint. The WristMotion TWA System’s novel design maximizes carpal stability and enables rotational freedom, including the “dart thrower’s” motion.

“We are excited to offer surgeons and patients multiple options to treat wrist arthritis with our WristMotion family of products,” said Cheryl R. Blanchard, Ph.D., Anika’s President and CEO. “At Anika, we are committed to meaningful innovation and advancing solutions in areas with unmet needs that allow patients to remain active and engaged in the activities they love. Preserving motion and native anatomy are core pillars of our innovation philosophy, and the WristMotion TWA System is a key strategic addition to our portfolio.”

Designed in collaboration with Dr. Arnold-Peter C. Weiss and Dr. Randall Culp, the design of the WristMotion TWA System leverages over 12 years of data focused on stability and improving wrist implants for patients by incorporating Anika’s proprietary taper post fixation for long-term stability and anatomic design for the preservation of motion.

The WristMotion TWA System is a modular joint preservation system that replaces both the radial and carpal sides of the wrist joint for patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, or post-traumatic arthritis. The system incorporates Anika’s proven fixation technology in the central carpal taper post design, also used in the WristMotion Hemiarthroplasty System, which has been in clinical use since 2015, with over 2,600 cases performed to date1. The WristMotion TWA System also utilizes Anika’s dual curvature design feature in the carpal implant combined with the dorsal flange (or hood) which allows for greater range of extension due to the increased implant surface area2. Preclinical robotic testing has demonstrated that the combination of these features provides improved range of motion and rotational freedom compared to competitive devices, consistent with Anika’s design philosophy of preserving the complex kinematics of the native joints2.

