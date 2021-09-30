Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

checkAd

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Jadestone Energy plc (AIM:JSE) (the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia-Pacific region, announces, in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, that as at 30 September 2021, its capital consists of 463,869,477 ordinary shares of £0.001 each, and each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy plc  
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Dan Young, CFO  
Phil Corbett, Investor Relations Manager +44 7713 687467 (UK)
  ir@jadestone-energy.com
   
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart  
Jason Grossman  
Ashton Clanfield  
   
Jefferies International Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 (UK)
Tony White  
Will Soutar  
   
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Billy Clegg jse@camarco.co.uk
James Crothers  

This announcement does not contain inside information.

