Hudson Pacific Properties Hires Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:00   

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP) today announced the appointment of Brent Obleton, Ed.D. as Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. Obleton will be responsible for developing and executing an organizational strategy to advance Hudson Pacific’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), whether related to the company’s internal processes, external relationships or the real estate industry at large.

In addition to creating new programs, he will also build upon existing DE&I and belonging efforts at the company, including partnerships to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent, developing programs to advance underrepresented employees and leading the Employee Resource Groups program.

"At Hudson Pacific, we recognize that the true value of diversity can only be realized through equitable systems and inclusive cultures where all employees have a sense of belonging," said Victor Coleman, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Pacific. "We are extremely fortunate to have Brent join Hudson Pacific in this new role. With his experience and our entire team's commitment, we will advance our vision of a more diverse, equitable and inclusive company and industry."

“I am excited to join an organization that has been at the forefront of innovation in the real estate industry and that is committed to furthering DE&I efforts both internally and within the wider real estate ecosystem,” said Brent Obleton, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “I look forward to expanding DE&I initiatives and partnerships in ways that foster a more inclusive environment where our employees and colleagues feel seen, heard and valued.”

Obleton previously served as the Senior Diversity and Inclusion Business Partner within Genentech’s Chief Diversity Office, where he developed and led cross-functional DE&I strategies and initiatives for this large global organization. Before that, he served as the Assistant Dean of Students and Associate Director for Stanford University's Centers for Equity, Community and Leadership.

Obleton earned a Doctor of Education degree in Organization Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California, and a Master of Arts degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, both from Kennesaw State University.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling over 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on global epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Google, Netflix, Riot Games, Square, Uber and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information visit HudsonPacificProperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events, or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

