checkAd

RGA Launches FAC Exchange to Replace FAC Console

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the launch of FAC Exchange, through which carriers can electronically send facultative cases to multiple reinsurers from a single point, and reinsurers can send quotes using an industry standardized format.

FAC Exchange, the latest innovation brought to market by RGA, will replace FAC Console, the solution developed by RGA that has been the industry standard for the transmission of facultative cases for over 20 years.

“When FAC Console launched in 2000, it changed everything and solved an industrywide problem. Through FAC Console, carriers were able to greatly improve efficiency in the facultative underwriting process, while saving on copying, mailing and delivery fees,” said Lisa Wagganer, Vice President, Technical Underwriting Operations, RGA. “A cornerstone of the service is neutrality: No carrier or reinsurer receives preferential treatment, and cases are sent to reinsurers in the order received. Now with FAC Exchange, RGA builds on this process, enabling direct integration with carrier and reinsurer systems with the same neutral approach.”

FAC Exchange offers underwriting departments seamless integration through an application programming interface (API) in a secure, highly available, cloud-based service. This enables end-to-end security and efficiency through a 1:many relationship, where one carrier can send an application to many reinsurers at once. FAC Exchange transactions also rely on standardized (ACORD) data formats for all incoming and outgoing transmissions, allowing for structured data formats and eliminating the need for customization and time-consuming data entry.

“We heard directly from clients what they needed and wanted in the service - things such as structured data formats, enhanced risk assessment data, and the ability for carriers and reinsurers to communicate directly with each other,” said Wagganer. “Through FAC Exchange we are meeting those needs, and we have built a system that can be updated to continually evolve to meet the needs of carriers and reinsurers across the industry.”

Just as its predecessor, FAC Exchange will continue to be available without software licensing or usage fees for carriers. Support for FAC Console is ending on June 30, 2023. For more information about migrating existing accounts or joining FAC Exchange, please contact the FAC Exchange team.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $88.9 billion as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit the company’s website at www.rgare.com.

Reinsurance Group America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RGA Launches FAC Exchange to Replace FAC Console Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) a leading global life and health reinsurer, today announced the launch of FAC Exchange, through which carriers can electronically send facultative cases to multiple reinsurers from a single …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
High Tide Becomes First Non-Franchised Canadian Cannabis Retailer to Surpass 100-Store Milestone
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Reinsurance Group of America Announces Longevity Reinsurance Transaction With Athora Netherlands
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten