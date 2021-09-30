Genius Sports Announces Expansion of Its Agreement With Entain and BetMGM With Official NFL Data and Fan Engagement Solutions

The new agreement provides Entain, the leading global sports betting, gaming and interactive entertainment operator, and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator jointly owned by Entain and MGM Resorts in the US, with a full NFL offering including official data feeds, sportsbook content and fan engagement solutions.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”), the official data, technology and commercial partner powering the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, today announced an expansion of its existing agreement with Entain and BetMGM.

“Our partnership with Entain’s portfolio of leading sports betting brands and BetMGM has been central to Genius’ success for over a decade,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “I’m thrilled that we are expanding our historic agreement to connect millions of sportsbook customers in the U.S. and worldwide with our premium NFL offering, powered by the highest quality official data.”

Genius Sports will provide BetMGM’s sportsbook customers with a full range of official sportsbook data, content and fan engagement solutions, including a complete suite of NFL-related products.

“As a sports betting operator we rely on data and partnering with Genius Sports gives us access to one of the best in the industry,” said BetMGM’s CEO Adam Greenblatt. “Combined with our unique platform and user interface, BetMGM is primed to offer an even better sports betting experience for our customers.”

In August 2021, BetMGM was selected as an NFL Approved Sportsbook Operator. Genius Sports will provide BetMGM, and other Entain brands, with access to the NFL’s official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data, and official sports betting data feed. Combined with exclusive representation of certain legalized sports betting advertising inventory on NFL digital properties, Genius Sports provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, powering the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention.

This new agreement is a major expansion of Genius Sports’ more than decade-long partnership with Entain and its global brands, also including bwin, Coral and Ladbrokes. Genius Sports will continue to provide official data across top tier global sports properties including the English Premier League, Euroleague Basketball, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer.