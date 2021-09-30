checkAd

Todos Medical Announces Positive Observational Trial Results for Oral Antiviral 3CL Protease (MPro) Inhibitor Tollovir

-       Treatment group participants experienced a reduction in key inflammatory biomarker

-       Observed a reduction in time of hospitalization and death rate with no deaths recorded in treatment group

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (“Todos Medical”) (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced results from an observational study of 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients treated with Tollovir, the Company’s proprietary oral antiviral 3CL protease inhibitor treatment.  This exploratory study of 11 treated patients was compared with 21 randomly selected untreated patients in the hospitalized setting who had similar baseline characteristics during the time the 11 patients were voluntarily recruited into the study. Additionally, the Company released two key case studies of interest that demonstrated the potential clinical utility of Tollovir. All clinical results were collected by the Company’s joint venture partner NLC Pharma in Israel. Dr. Ilan G. Ron, Clinical Professor of Oncology and Radiotherapy at Tel Aviv Medical Center Faculty & Medicine served as the Principal Investigator for the observational study.

“After decades of working to bring 3CL protease science to the forefront, we are disclosing the first initial clinical evidence of real-world benefit of our 3CL protease inhibitor drug candidate Tollovir in a hospitalized patient setting,” said Dr. Dorit Arad, Founder & Chief Scientific Officer of NLC Pharma. “We are extremely encouraged by these results, and this is really what pushed us to collaborate with Todos on bringing this potentially game-changing treatment forward in double-blind controlled clinical studies, which are currently in progress.”

Results showed zero deaths in the Tollovir-treated group versus 5 deaths in the observed group. The mean age was slightly higher in the Tollovir group.  The biomarker C-Reactive Protein (CRP) was measured upon hospitalization and tallied the number of patients that were able to experience a 50% reduction in this inflammatory biomarker within 48 – 72 hours.  In the Tollovir group, 50% of the patients experienced a reduction of 50% of more in CRP versus only 10% in the observed group.  Tollovir appeared to be well tolerated and showed only minor incidences of diarrhea which is consistent with the disease.  

