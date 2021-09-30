checkAd

Schneider National, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 28, 2021

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, “Schneider” or the “Company”), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 results pre-market on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 4th, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13723426.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting

With nearly $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

 

Attachment 

CONTACT: Kara Leiterman
Schneider 
920-370-7188
leitermank@schneider.com

Steve Bindas
Schneider
920-592-SNDR (7637)
investor@schneider.com




