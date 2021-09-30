checkAd

JZZ Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Florida-based Agency, Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc

As an insurance agency offering services centered around seniors, Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. will work with JZZ Technologies and its digital marketing platforms to rapidly grow market share and increase monthly revenues

Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following initial negotiations and thorough due diligence, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has completed the acquisition of Florida insurance agency Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc., including its human resources, IP, access to contracts, licenses, and all product offerings.

Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. is an established St. Petersburg, Florida insurance agency positioned in a geographic hotspot that people strive their entire lives to retire in. It is also an ideal hub for the target demographics of JZZ Technologies’ 55+ age group audiences.

Beacon Insurance currently has five full-time agents providing a range of services geared to seniors. Founder and head of Beacon Insurance Solutions, Tom Law, has 25 years of experience developing successful insurance and financial services companies. Law states, “Following this acquisition by JZZ Technologies, Inc. I expect we will be able to increase the number of producing agents by adding between five to ten new agents by the end of the year and continuing our growth strategy through 2022.”

“Conservatively speaking, by blending the capabilities of the two business operations – Beacon with insurance products and support services and JZZ Technologies with digital marketing channels – I see achieving a high six-figure monthly revenue stream as a very obtainable expectation within the first six months.”, Law added.

The Beacon Insurance Solution team will continue to pursue its mission of making sure that adults aged 55 and over are matched with appropriate and affordable insurance products and retirement planning that fit their unique stage of life. These include health and life insurance coverage, planning for retirement, and determining the best use and timing of Social Security and Medicare benefits. Since Beacon’s clientele comes to the Sunshine State from across the country, the agency must maintain its licenses for insurance products in 37 states.

