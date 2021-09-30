checkAd

$2.55M Seed of Paladin's Ecosystem Championing Open Activism in Decentralized Governance

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:13  |  29   |   |   

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technological decentralization is meaningless without decentralized decision making.

Championing open activism in decentralized governance

Building upon this idea, the team behind Paladin is trying to reduce friction in on-chain governance process.

With less than 10% of voter turnout on most on-chain proposals (ex : UIP-09 had 12% turnout, AIP-33 had 4% turnout) voter apathy has become a major obstacle to decentralization. To tackle the problem, Paladin has developed a vote lending market called Paladin Lending.

"Paladin Lending will allow to create a new money lego for yield hunters and enable liquid governance for active governance stakeholders," explains Romain Figuereo, founder of the protocol, "vote lending is only the first brick of an ecosystem aiming to disrupt the current monopoly on decision-making in decentralized finance."

In the midst of the most contentious months of on-chain governance, with controversial proposals like the DeFi Education Fund on Uniswap, the release of bribes.crv by Andre Cronje or the failed take-over of Venus Protocol, Paladin will launch as governance activity grows.

The core team detailed that "the protocol will allow stakeholders to enhance their lobbying capacity while respecting governance guidelines and prevent new attack vectors," during their first Community Call.

In order to accelerate protocol development, the team has also announced a $2.55M Seed Round, led by Greenfield One and with the participation of Galaxy DigitalNFXSemantic and almost twenty angels.

"These strategic partners will play a key role in the development of our coordination layer," hinted Mr. Figuereo.

Paladin Lending is set to release in the coming weeks with UNI, COMP and AAVE as initially onboarded assets.

Paladin Lending Protocol wants to turn your DeFi vote into an asset by building a market for idle governance tokens that'll empower committed members to leverage their vote.

For more information, please visit paladin.vote . You can also find us on Discord, Twitter, and  Github. All links can be found at https://medium.com/paladin-protocol and at the company website.

Alejandro Baquero-Lima, alejandro@paladin.vote

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639899/Paladin_Logo.jpg

 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

$2.55M Seed of Paladin's Ecosystem Championing Open Activism in Decentralized Governance PARIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Technological decentralization is meaningless without decentralized decision making. Building upon this idea, the team behind Paladin is trying to reduce friction in on-chain governance process. With less than …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kindred to temporarily cease services towards Dutch citizens
Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market worth $9.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Data Fabric Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 1870 Million By 2026 At A CAGR of 15.1% - ...
Kolibri Global Energy Inc. - Credit Facility Maturity Extension
Lucerne Capital Management Encourages Continued Share Buybacks At Intertrust
Rising Demand For Lactic Acid From Cosmetics And Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Robust Revenue Growth Of Lactic Acid Market: Reports And Data
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan ...
Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting ...
Sedana Medical presents at ESICM
ThroughPut Inc. Announces New Demand Sensing AI Capabilities to Accelerate Material Flow Amidst ...
Titel
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Sexual Wellness Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 45.05 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Africa's Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange, Yellow Card, Raises $15M Series A Funding
CGTN: Tech, politics and ambition: How Huawei's Meng Wanzhou stepped into a perfect storm between China ...
As Global Demand Increases, Mexico's Silver Production Jumped This Year Becoming One of the Top ...
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
CCTV+: Xi calls for global sci-tech innovation cooperation at opening of 2021 Zhongguancun (ZGC) Forum
Joy Spreader Group Signs Strategic Agreement with Poly Film Investment Corporation to Further ...
All New GS4 and GA6 Ready for Release in the Middle East
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale