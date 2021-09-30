checkAd

Chewy Appoints Mark Eamer as Chief Marketing Officer

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online destination for pet parents and partners, announced today the appointment of Mark Eamer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Chewy Appoints Mark Eamer as Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

As CMO, Mark will spearhead the continued expansion of Chewy’s Marketing and Customer Engagement capabilities, with ownership of the company's marketing strategy, partnerships and analytics, including full funnel customer growth and development, paired with strong go-to-market execution.

“I have long-admired Chewy’s bold commitment to industry-shifting innovation, which is rooted in creating exceptional customer experiences that celebrate the full spectrum of the pet parent journey,” said Eamer. “I am honored to join a world-class organization and a visionary leadership team whose purpose-driven mission enhances the lives of millions of customers, and I look forward to applying my own passion for building disruptive customer obsessed marketing programs.”

"Mark’s extensive experience and track record as a builder, innovator and connector will be instrumental in our continued efforts to advance our marketing capabilities and in achieving our mission of being the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents and partners, everywhere,” said Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy. “From guiding emerging business units to transforming existing programs, Mark has displayed an impressive acumen for introducing digital platforms that elevate the customer experience, which remains our north star at Chewy.”

Having first joined Amazon in 2000, Mark most recently served as Vice President of Advertising, Product and Media, with a focus on leading the company’s advertising efforts across IMDb TV, Streaming TV, FireTV, and Alexa Devices. Mark previously led the US business of Prime Video, as he oversaw the launch of several acclaimed shows, including Jack Ryan and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, owned all marketing for Prime Video and built multiple automated marketing programs.

Mark’s broad experience at Amazon included P&L responsibility for numerous nascent businesses, as well as a prominent role leading Product, Marketing and Personalization for Amazon Local, before ultimately ascending to Worldwide Vice President of that vertical.

Prior to his current tenure at Amazon, Mark served as Director of Marketing at Zillow, securing partnerships to syndicate “Zestimates” to third party sites and initiating the behavioral shift of brokers sending their listings to Zillow.com.

About Chewy

Our mission is to be the most trusted and convenient destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. We believe that we are the preeminent online source for pet products, supplies, and prescriptions as a result of our broad selection of high-quality products, which we offer at competitive prices and deliver with an exceptional level of care and a personal touch. We continually develop innovative ways for our customers to engage with us, and partner with approximately 2,500 of the best and most trusted brands in the pet industry, to bring a high-bar, customer-centric experience to our customers.

