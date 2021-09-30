checkAd

Kadant Achieves Goal of Sourcing 100% of its Electricity from Renewable Resources

30.09.2021   

WESTFORD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it has achieved one of its 2021 climate goals of sourcing 100 percent of the electricity it uses from renewable sources for its operating sites worldwide. The Company purchased renewable energy certificates, representing electricity generated from renewable resources, covering all non-renewable electricity usage across all its businesses. As a result, Kadant’s greenhouse gas emissions related to electricity usage have been eliminated and its global greenhouse gas footprint from all sources has dropped 30 percent compared to 2020 levels.

“This achievement was the next step in our ongoing sustainability commitment to move away from traditional sources of electricity generation and supporting cleaner renewable energy alternatives,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant. “I am proud of the progress our businesses have been making to further reduce our energy consumption while helping our customers efficiently use renewable natural resources in their manufacturing processes.”

Kadant’s most recent corporate sustainability report can be viewed at www.kadant.com/about-us/sustainability. The report highlights the Company’s continued commitment and progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

About Kadant
Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of high-value, critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The Company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 2,900 employees in 21 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

