checkAd

SEMP TCL Announces Partnership With Roku in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:15  |  55   |   |   

SEMP TCL, a pioneer electronics company in the Brazilian market, today announced a partnership with Roku, Inc., the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S*. As part of the agreement, TCL will extend its global partnership with Roku to bring TCL Roku TV models to Brazil later this year, while also introducing a brand-new lineup of SEMP Roku TV models in the country this week.

The SEMP Roku TV models will come integrated with Roku’s easy-to-use operating system, offering a simple and intuitive user interface, with access to more than 100,000 movies and TV series from thousands of free or paid streaming services, including Netflix, Globoplay, Disney+, Spotify and HBO Max**. In addition, free channels like Pluto TV, Red Bull TV and Vix are also available on the Roku platform. The new SEMP Roku TV models, varying in size from 32 to 50 inches, offer a brilliant picture quality and will be available starting at R$1,949.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Roku!
Short
Basispreis 333,04€
Hebel 13,53
Ask 0,21
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 287,64€
Hebel 11,28
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

TCL Roku TV models will be available in Brazil later this year, ranging from 32 to 50 inches.

“Our goal with these launches is to bring intelligent solutions to everyday life and make it even more practical for consumers to stream content on their televisions. With the increasing number of Brazilians who started watching streaming channels as a replacement for the traditional pay TV package, consumers can choose only the content they want to watch and pay for only those services. As a result, the partnership with Roku in Brazil is so strategic for the company,” says João Rezende, Product & GTM Manager for the TV / Audio and Video category at SEMP TCL.

“We are happy to extend our partnership with TCL to Brazil and to introduce an entire new lineup of Roku TV models with SEMP, an established brand with a history of connecting with consumers in the Brazilian market,” said Arthur van Rest, Vice President of International at Roku. “The new SEMP Roku TV models will bring streaming to even more consumers through our intuitive, easy-to-use streaming platform that offer access to thousands of popular streaming services, all at a great value.”

Roku arrived in Brazil in 2020 and the SEMP Roku TV models are the third brand of Roku TV models to launch in the country.

Additionally, the new SEMP Roku TV lineup includes:

  • Ease of Use: A simpler smart TV experience that displays all the entertainment options (streaming, cable/satellite, antenna) on one personalized home screen.
  • Roku Universal Search: It’s easy to discover something great to watch. Simply search by title or actor to receive results for shows and movies across top channels.
  • High Dynamic Range (HDR10): 4K Roku TV models support HDR10 content, making colors brighter and richer, particularly in vibrant scenes like landscapes and cityscapes.
  • Roku Remote: A simple remote to navigate TV and streaming channels along with channel shortcut buttons.
  • Free Roku mobile app: Control the TV via the Roku app, which includes a full keyboard, on your mobile device. You can also enjoy private listening with headphones, and the app is available on both Android and iOS.
  • Automatic Software updates: Receive new streaming channels and features without lifting a finger through automatic updates of Roku’s operating system.

The SEMP Roku TV models also offer Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. Through Airplay, Roku customers can stream, control and share their favorite content directly from their iPhone, iPad or Mac to their supported Roku device, bringing the experience to the big screen. HomeKit allows customers to easily and securely control their Roku device with their voice using the Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, or HomePod.

Seite 1 von 3
Roku Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: ROKU - Ein Neuer Highflyer?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SEMP TCL Announces Partnership With Roku in Brazil SEMP TCL, a pioneer electronics company in the Brazilian market, today announced a partnership with Roku, Inc., the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S*. As part of the agreement, TCL will extend its global partnership with Roku to bring TCL Roku TV …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
High Tide Becomes First Non-Franchised Canadian Cannabis Retailer to Surpass 100-Store Milestone
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:23 UhrMeine 7 besten Aktien für den Ausverkauf an der Börse im September
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21This Old House and Ask This Old House Kick Off New Seasons on September 30th With 13 Additional Episodes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Roku Unveils “Ok, Roku does that.” TV Streaming Campaign
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Roku-Aktie: Plötzlich doch nur 350 US-Dollar Kursziel?!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.09.21Roku präsentiert Streaming Player Line-Up für Deutschland ab 29,99 Euro
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.09.215.000 US-Dollar übrig? 3 Wachstumsaktien zum Kauf während der Baisse
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.09.21Diese 3 Aktien von Cathie Wood könnten einen frühen Ruhestand ermöglichen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
25.09.21Wachstumsaktien vs. Dividendenaktien: 84 % meiner Gesamtrendite entfallen auf diesen Ansatz
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.09.21Kann die Roku-Aktie wirklich mit Netflix konkurrieren?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.09.21Roku Expands Canadian Advertising Business With OneView Ad Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten