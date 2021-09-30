checkAd

Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit Reaches Settlement with Influencers Who Ran Social Media Counterfeiting Scheme, Permanently Banning them from Amazon’s Store and Securing Financial Payments to be Donated to Support Anti-Counterfeiting Awareness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 15:16  |  68   |   |   

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced a settlement with Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci who used TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to promote and facilitate the sale of counterfeit luxury fashion goods in Amazon’s store, as well as on other online marketplaces. In the lawsuit, filed in November 2020 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon showed that the individuals conspired to promote counterfeit luxury brand products on social media sites and directed customers to product listings in Amazon’s store that evaded counterfeit measures by appearing to be generic, non-infringing products, while the products shipped to customers would be the counterfeit items promoted on social media.

As part of the settlement, Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci will make settlement payments to Amazon, which will be donated to charities including the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Unreal Campaign, a consumer awareness initiative to educate 14 to 23 year olds about the importance of intellectual property rights.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.093,77€
Hebel 14,93
Ask 0,16
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.472,52€
Hebel 14,78
Ask 1,90
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci have also agreed to fully and unconditionally cooperate with Amazon’s investigation of, and legal action against, the remaining defendants, as well as suppliers and other bad actors who are involved with the promotion and sale of counterfeit products.

“We are pleased that this settlement has resulted in the individuals recognizing the harm they caused, assistance for our investigation moving forward, and that charities will benefit from the recovered funds,” said Kebharu Smith, director of Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit. “This settlement sends a strong message to would-be bad actors that Amazon will find you and hold you fully accountable.”

Pursuant to a consent decree, Fitzpatrick and Kelly-Krejci are prohibited from directly or indirectly marketing, advertising, linking to, promoting, or selling any products of any kind on Amazon’s store in the future, without express written authorization from Amazon.

Additionally, the defendants apologized for their actions. Kelly-Krejci said, “I appreciate the opportunity to resolve this dispute and to assist Amazon.” And Fitzpatrick added, “I would warn others engaged in similar conduct on social media that there will be serious consequences for their actions.”

The court filings are available here:

  • Case: 2:20-cv-01662, United States District Court for the Western District of Washington

In June 2020, Amazon launched its Counterfeit Crimes Unit, a global team dedicated to pursuing counterfeiters and holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including by working through the court system and in partnership with law enforcement. Amazon has filed a series of lawsuits against counterfeiters, including joint lawsuits with technology company GoPro, apparel manufacturer HanesBrands, and outdoor products manufacturer YETI.

Seite 1 von 2
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Counterfeit Crimes Unit Reaches Settlement with Influencers Who Ran Social Media Counterfeiting Scheme, Permanently Banning them from Amazon’s Store and Securing Financial Payments to be Donated to Support Anti-Counterfeiting Awareness Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) today announced a settlement with Kelly Fitzpatrick and Sabrina Kelly-Krejci who used TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook to promote and facilitate the sale of counterfeit luxury fashion goods in Amazon’s store, as well as on other …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
High Tide Becomes First Non-Franchised Canadian Cannabis Retailer to Surpass 100-Store Milestone
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:54 Uhr5 starke Aktien, die in 10 Jahren aus 200.000 Euro 1 Million oder mehr machen können
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08:07 UhrIst Alibaba ein Kauf?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.09.21US-Kaufhausriese zieht vor Gericht gegen Amazon-Werbung auf Stammhaus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21Amazon Continues Las Vegas Investment with Delivery Station on Las Vegas Boulevard
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21iRobot-Aktie, nimm dich in Acht: Amazon macht dir Konkurrenz – vielleicht sogar besser
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.09.21AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Service for Prometheus
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21ROUNDUP 2: Amazon macht mit 'Astro' ersten Schritt bei Haushaltsrobotern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21Amazon, Square, Netflix, Plug Power, Tesla - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
29.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 29.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21ROUNDUP 2: Amazon macht mit 'Astro' ersten Schritt bei Haushaltsrobotern
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten