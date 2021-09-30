checkAd

PAOG On Track To Begin Generating Revenue This Year From CBD Nutraceutical Sales

Sandusky, OH , Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced the company has initiated production on its first line of CBD nutraceuticals and is on track to generate its first revenue this year, in 2021, since entering the CBD market sector.

PAOG is developing CBD pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals from its intellectual property associated with a patented cannabis extraction method - U.S. Patent No. 9,199,960 entitled "METHOD AND APPARATUS FOR PROCESSING HERBACEOUS PLANT MATERIALS INCLUDING THE CANNABIS PLANT."

The 2020 CBD Nutraceuticals Market had an estimated value of $5.2 Billion, and it is expected to reach $16.4 Billion by 2027.

PAOG plans to distribute its nutraceuticals through North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

PAOG’s CBD nutraceutical developments stem from the company’s long-term CBD pharmaceutical initiative built on a CBD intellectual property acquisition from Nouveau Life Pharmaceuticals (OTC Pink: NOUV).

Learn more about PAOG at www.paogroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

