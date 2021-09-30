RAPT Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Positive Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that positive topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress by Robert Bissonnette, M.D., FRCPC. Dr. Bissonnette is a board-certified dermatologist and currently serves as president of the board of directors of the International Eczema Council. He is also chief executive officer and medical director of Innovaderm Research Inc., a contract research organization that specializes in conducting clinical studies in dermatology.

“These Phase 1 results strongly support the potential of RPT193 as an effective once-daily, oral treatment for atopic dermatitis with a clean safety profile,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “RPT193 demonstrated impressive improvements in measures of disease severity, including vIGA and EASI-75, which are the approvable endpoints in the US and Europe. The magnitude and extended clinical benefits observed even after dosing cessation are especially intriguing and warrant further investigation. We look forward to initiating our Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis and to expanding our exploration of RPT193 in a Phase 2a trial in asthma.”



The Phase 1b trial results demonstrated that at Day 29 after end of treatment, clear benefit over placebo was observed on Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, EASI-50, vIGA 0/1 (clear or almost clear skin), body surface area (BSA), and pruritis NRS-3 and 4 (3 and 4 point reduction on the numerical rating scale for itch). By the end of study, including the two-week follow-up period (Day 43), RPT193 demonstrated continued improvement in the EASI, EASI-50, EASI-75, EASI-90, vIGA 0/1, and BSA. In a post-hoc statistical analysis comparing RPT193-treated patients to placebo-treated patients, statistically significant improvements in EASI, EASI-50 and BSA were observed at Day 43. RPT193 was well tolerated in the Phase 1b study. No serious adverse events were reported, and all adverse events reported were mild or moderate in intensity.