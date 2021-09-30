checkAd

RAPT Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Positive Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 15:15  |  61   |   |   

  • Benefit demonstrated in all key exploratory efficacy endpoints - EASI, EASI-50, EASI-75, EASI-90, vIGA, BSA and pruritus NRS-3 and 4 - with once-daily, oral treatment with RPT193
  • Continued improvement observed 2 weeks after end of treatment on multiple endpoints

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that positive topline results from its randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 as monotherapy in 31 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) were presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress by Robert Bissonnette, M.D., FRCPC. Dr. Bissonnette is a board-certified dermatologist and currently serves as president of the board of directors of the International Eczema Council. He is also chief executive officer and medical director of Innovaderm Research Inc., a contract research organization that specializes in conducting clinical studies in dermatology.

“These Phase 1 results strongly support the potential of RPT193 as an effective once-daily, oral treatment for atopic dermatitis with a clean safety profile,” said Brian Wong, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of RAPT Therapeutics. “RPT193 demonstrated impressive improvements in measures of disease severity, including vIGA and EASI-75, which are the approvable endpoints in the US and Europe. The magnitude and extended clinical benefits observed even after dosing cessation are especially intriguing and warrant further investigation. We look forward to initiating our Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis and to expanding our exploration of RPT193 in a Phase 2a trial in asthma.”

The Phase 1b trial results demonstrated that at Day 29 after end of treatment, clear benefit over placebo was observed on Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score, EASI-50, vIGA 0/1 (clear or almost clear skin), body surface area (BSA), and pruritis NRS-3 and 4 (3 and 4 point reduction on the numerical rating scale for itch). By the end of study, including the two-week follow-up period (Day 43), RPT193 demonstrated continued improvement in the EASI, EASI-50, EASI-75, EASI-90, vIGA 0/1, and BSA. In a post-hoc statistical analysis comparing RPT193-treated patients to placebo-treated patients, statistically significant improvements in EASI, EASI-50 and BSA were observed at Day 43. RPT193 was well tolerated in the Phase 1b study. No serious adverse events were reported, and all adverse events reported were mild or moderate in intensity.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RAPT Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Positive Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 at the 30th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress Benefit demonstrated in all key exploratory efficacy endpoints - EASI, EASI-50, EASI-75, EASI-90, vIGA, BSA and pruritus NRS-3 and 4 - with once-daily, oral treatment with RPT193Continued improvement observed 2 weeks after end of treatment on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...