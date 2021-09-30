Pressure BioSciences UST Platform Successfully Transforms Neem Oil into a Novel, Highly Potent Nanoemulsion for More Effective Agrochemical Applications

Nanoemulsified Neem Oil Droplets Were Designed to Provide Stable, Water-Miscible Concentrates of this Natural, Environmentally Safe Pesticide for Improved Wholesale and Retail UseSOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Pressure …

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and platform technology solutions to the worldwide biotechnology, biotherapeutics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage industries, today announced the successful application of its Ultra Shear Technology™ ("UST™") platform for the development of safe, natural, and environmentally friendly pesticides for the mitigation of agricultural losses and decreased spread of disease by insects. Specifically, the Company reports the use of its novel UST platform for the production of highly-effective, stable, high-quality neem oil nanoemulsions. Unlike many neem oil-based products available today, which rapidly separate when mixed with water, UST-produced nanoemulsions remain suspended in water for months, while having a protective effect on the active ingredients that would normally rapidly deteriorate in water.

Nearly half of the world's population lives in regions where malaria is endemic. In 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 229 million cases of malaria worldwide. Neem oil is widely used for its repellent and larvicidal activities on the mosquito vectors that carry malaria.

It is estimated that invasive insect damage costs a minimum of $70 billion per year globally. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved neem oil as a safe and natural pesticide and the U.S Department of Agriculture (USDA) has approved its use on organic food crops. Azadirachtin, the primary insecticidal component of neem oil, is rapidly degraded by light, water, and soil microbes. However, preservation of insecticidal activity has been shown when neem oil is formulated as a nanoemulsion. Improved bioefficacy has also correlated with the smaller oil droplet size of neem oil nanoemulsions.

Mr. Greg St. Clair has extensive experience in both the business and science areas of agriculture. He has been a research agronomist, a managing director and division head of a $1B+ agriculture retailer, and is currently a VP at Palindromes, Inc. - a producer of non-GMO organic food-grade soybeans.

Mr. St. Clair commented: "The main goal of any insecticide is to achieve a consistent dose when applying the product to control the targeted pest. Neem oil is a very effective and safe, broad-spectrum, multi-purpose insecticide. Its main drawback is its inconsistency of control. The product needs to be shaken or agitated frequently, which could account for its inconsistent results. In my opinion, current microemulsion formulations of neem and other essential oils make it difficult - if not impossible - to control dosing. To the contrary, it appears that nanoemulsified formulations will provide more consistent and controlled application rates, while reducing the amount of product needed per application as well as lowering the cost to both the manufacturer and consumer. This benefit would be true for not just neem oil, but for other oil-based pesticides and fertilizers as well."