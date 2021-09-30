checkAd

SigmaTron International, Inc. Adjournment of Special Meeting

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA), an electronic manufacturing services company, today announced that due to insufficient stockholder votes represented by proxy or in person to constitute a quorum of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock for the transaction of business, it has adjourned, without conducting any business, its special meeting of stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) that was scheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m., Central Daylight Time, on September 29, 2021, and will reconvene at 10:00 a.m., Central Daylight Time, on October 22, 2021, to vote on the proposals described in the proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 8, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Company did not change the record date for the Special Meeting. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021 are entitled to vote at the reconvened Special Meeting.

Gary R. Fairhead, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of SigmaTron International, Inc., stated that the Company had adjourned the Special Meeting to provide its stockholders additional time to vote.  The Company will continue to solicit proxies from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the Proxy Statement. Proxies previously submitted for the Special Meeting will be voted at the adjourned meeting unless properly revoked.  All eligible stockholders who have not voted are encouraged to vote on this important matter. 

No changes have been made in the proposals to be voted on by stockholders at the Special Meeting. The Proxy Statement and any other materials filed by the Company with the SEC remain unchanged and may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Any stockholder needing assistance in voting should call the Company at 800-700-9095.

Headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL, SigmaTron International, Inc. is an electronic manufacturing services company that provides printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled electronic products. SigmaTron International, Inc. operates manufacturing facilities in Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Acuna, Chihuahua, and Tijuana, Mexico; Union City, California; Suzhou, China, and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. SigmaTron International, Inc. maintains engineering and materials sourcing offices in Elgin, Illinois and Taipei, Taiwan.  

