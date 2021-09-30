Cinedigm Adds Six Additional Channels to SLING TV

Bloody Disgusting TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, MyTime Movie Network, Real Madrid TV and So…Real Are Now AvailableLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that six new channels are now available on SLING TV. These six new streaming networks accompany three additional Cinedigm channels that previously launched on SLING: family favorite Dove Channel , pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama .

The following popular streaming channels are now available on SLING:

Bloody Disgusting TV: The free to stream service is packed full of blood, gore and so much more. Featuring theatrical hits such as The Collector, originals like Bloody Bites and Hello Horror and cult favorites such as Deep Red , the channel has become a go-to for horror fans.

The beloved painter has been entertaining audiences with his calm artistic style for the past four decades. The channel contains the entire catalog of the Bob Ross television series "The Joy of Painting."

Comedy Dynamics: The go-to destination to watch stand-up comedy specials ( Kevin Heart's Guide to Black History ), TV shows ( Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous ) and feature films ( Adventures in Comedy ).

MyTime Movie Network: A channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women, offering its audience instant access to female-led movies, series and lifestyle content. Featuring faith-friendly hits like Sunrise in Heaven to films with strong female characters such as Final Girl , the channel has something for everyone to enjoy.

Real Madrid TV: A channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one of a kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.

So…Real: From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored.

As a leading streaming service, SLING instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices. SLING offers the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, available through monthly subscriptions starting at $35 per month. And through its genre-based "Extras," SLING customers are empowered to pick their personal channel lineup.