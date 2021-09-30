checkAd

Cinedigm Adds Six Additional Channels to SLING TV

Autor: Accesswire
30.09.2021, 15:25  |  64   |   |   

Bloody Disgusting TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, MyTime Movie Network, Real Madrid TV and So…Real Are Now AvailableLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company …

Bloody Disgusting TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, MyTime Movie Network, Real Madrid TV and So…Real Are Now Available

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that six new channels are now available on SLING TV. These six new streaming networks accompany three additional Cinedigm channels that previously launched on SLING: family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.

Foto: Accesswire

The following popular streaming channels are now available on SLING:

  • Bloody Disgusting TV: The free to stream service is packed full of blood, gore and so much more. Featuring theatrical hits such as The Collector, originals like Bloody Bites and Hello Horror and cult favorites such as Deep Red, the channel has become a go-to for horror fans.
  • The Bob Ross Channel: The beloved painter has been entertaining audiences with his calm artistic style for the past four decades. The channel contains the entire catalog of the Bob Ross television series "The Joy of Painting."
  • Comedy Dynamics: The go-to destination to watch stand-up comedy specials (Kevin Heart's Guide to Black History), TV shows (Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous) and feature films (Adventures in Comedy).
  • MyTime Movie Network: A channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women, offering its audience instant access to female-led movies, series and lifestyle content. Featuring faith-friendly hits like Sunrise in Heaven to films with strong female characters such as Final Girl, the channel has something for everyone to enjoy.
  • Real Madrid TV: A channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one of a kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.
  • So…Real: From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored.

As a leading streaming service, SLING instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices. SLING offers the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, available through monthly subscriptions starting at $35 per month. And through its genre-based "Extras," SLING customers are empowered to pick their personal channel lineup.

Seite 1 von 2
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Adds Six Additional Channels to SLING TV Bloody Disgusting TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, MyTime Movie Network, Real Madrid TV and So…Real Are Now AvailableLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
American Manganese Announces CDN$20 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional Investors
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
Sachem Capital to Present at Microcap Rodeo's Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on ...
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC AutoWorld Launches its EBAY Auto Parts Sales and Distribution ...
Applied UV Announces Laboratory Results Confirm SteriLumen’s Airocide(R) Kills SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Resignation of Directors
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Codebase Ventures Inc. Announces First Closing of Financing
ReelTime Media ads NFL to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in Every NFL Game and at ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody Disgusting - The Leading Source of All Things Horror
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21Cinedigm Names John Canning Chief Financial Officer
Accesswire | Analysen
10.09.21Cinedigm Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results and Files Form 10-Q Reporting Net Income of $5.2 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Cinedigm Appoints George De La Cruz Executive Vice President of Accounting
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21The Film Detective Acquires Holland Releasing's Classic Film and Television Library
Accesswire | Analysen
03.09.21Cinedigm Reports Extensive Global Viewership of Fandor Selects(TM) Initial NFT Release
Accesswire | Analysen
03.09.21Cinedigm Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Cinedigm Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
Accesswire | Analysen