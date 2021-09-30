Activity results of six months of year 2021 of AB “Linas” Group of companies

On September 30, 2021 AB “Linas” Board confirmed AB “Linas” consolidated interim financial reports of six months of year 2021 which are not checked by the auditors and prepared acc. to International financial accountability standards accepted by EU.



The sales incomes for the first half of year 2021 of AB “Linas” group of companies made 8.55 mln EUR. During the same period of year 2020 sales incomes were 6.07 mln EUR.