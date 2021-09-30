checkAd

OTC DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL, Swifty Predictions Enters Product Testing Stage

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.09.2021, 15:27  |  71   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) aka Swifty Global, is preparing to launch its patent applied revolutionary swipe betting sports prediction app powered by the game changing Swifty Digital Wallet. Swifty Predictions has successfully completed performance and security testing of the platform. 

Swifty Global is preparing to launch its patent applied Sports Prediction App in the fall. It’s a game-changing app for users to engage in live sports and eventually reality television.  The application works by using its own proprietary AI to present users with betting (Prediction) cards individualised to the user’s personalized preferences, allowing the user to select a pre-defined amount i.e. between $1 and $25 and swipe right to bet or left to skip the bet. 

The App will continue to present the user with bet possibilities continuously based on their preferences, allowing a user to place high frequency low nominal value predictions (bets) in a fun and engaging way on almost all international major sports such as NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, European Football (Soccer), Golf, Rugby & Cricket and many more.  Beyond Sports which includes pre-match and in play LIVE sports, Swifty intends to integrate predictions on reality TV shows and lifestyle predictions where users will be able to make predictions about outcomes on shows such as Love Island, X Factor and many more. Such bets may include whether a couple will get together on Love Island or whether a singer will get to the next stage on a singing show or will a singer get 4 ‘yes’ votes.  Swifty Predictions aims to capture a completely new betting audience. 

Swifty’s sophisticated built-in artificial intelligence (AI) allows the app to present relevant prediction and possibilities to the user. A typical sequence of prediction cards (bet possibilities) for a Dallas Cowboys supporter during an NFL game might be: Dallas Cowboys to win, Gallap to score the first touchdown, Dallas Cowboys to get a penalty in the first quarter, Dalton to make a pass over 10 yards in the next 15 minutes, Elliot to have a rushing play over 20 yards in the second half.  For a boxing supporter, the predictions might be: Wilder to make 3 head punches in round 1,  Wilder to knock out Fury in round 2, Wilder to win rounds 5 & 6, Fury to be knocked down in Round 1-3.  Swifty Predictions provides dynamic, real time bets that a user can place in split seconds with our swipe interface. With Swifty’s artificial intelligence and machine learning, users will be presented with the right bets at the right time, removing the need to search for bets and opportunities on various apps and websites. 

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co aka SWIFTY GLOBAL, Swifty Predictions Enters Product Testing Stage NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Deer Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) aka Swifty Global, is preparing to launch its patent applied revolutionary swipe betting sports prediction app powered by the game …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Iveco Group name and logo usher in the future of new On-Highway player
Psychedelic Stock Review Initiates Coverage on Ehave Inc.
Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9
Nasdaq Appoints Toni Townes-Whitley to its Board of Directors
Weebit demonstrates successful scaling of its ReRAM technology to 28nm
Assure to Attend Investor Conferences in October 2021
James River Announces Transfer of Legacy Commercial Auto Portfolio to Aleka Insurance, Inc.
ArcelorMittal announces Stefan Buys to be new CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining
Principal Solar Launches New Corporate Website
Huize Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
Titel
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Original Documentary ‘Vince Carter: Legacy’ Available Exclusively on Crackle on October 1
Draganfly to be Featured on Bloomberg on The RedChip Money Report September 25th
WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021
iGObanking Wins Multiple Awards in MoneyRates’ America’s Best Rates 2021 Honors
“Cali From Above” Takes Off: US Nuclear’s Start-Up Enters Huge New Market for Drones, Pilots, and Services
Huhtamaki climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative
UPDATE: Todos Medical Announces 90-Day Moratorium on Conversions of Convertible Notes and Lockup of Common ...
Rafael Pharmaceuticals Announces APOLLO613 Phase I/II Clinical Trial of CPI-613 (devimistat) in ...
Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Upgrades Facilities with Robotic Automated Equipment, ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...