Swifty Global is preparing to launch its patent applied Sports Prediction App in the fall. It’s a game-changing app for users to engage in live sports and eventually reality television. The application works by using its own proprietary AI to present users with betting (Prediction) cards individualised to the user’s personalized preferences, allowing the user to select a pre-defined amount i.e. between $1 and $25 and swipe right to bet or left to skip the bet.

The App will continue to present the user with bet possibilities continuously based on their preferences, allowing a user to place high frequency low nominal value predictions (bets) in a fun and engaging way on almost all international major sports such as NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, European Football (Soccer), Golf, Rugby & Cricket and many more. Beyond Sports which includes pre-match and in play LIVE sports, Swifty intends to integrate predictions on reality TV shows and lifestyle predictions where users will be able to make predictions about outcomes on shows such as Love Island, X Factor and many more. Such bets may include whether a couple will get together on Love Island or whether a singer will get to the next stage on a singing show or will a singer get 4 ‘yes’ votes. Swifty Predictions aims to capture a completely new betting audience.

Swifty’s sophisticated built-in artificial intelligence (AI) allows the app to present relevant prediction and possibilities to the user. A typical sequence of prediction cards (bet possibilities) for a Dallas Cowboys supporter during an NFL game might be: Dallas Cowboys to win, Gallap to score the first touchdown, Dallas Cowboys to get a penalty in the first quarter, Dalton to make a pass over 10 yards in the next 15 minutes, Elliot to have a rushing play over 20 yards in the second half. For a boxing supporter, the predictions might be: Wilder to make 3 head punches in round 1, Wilder to knock out Fury in round 2, Wilder to win rounds 5 & 6, Fury to be knocked down in Round 1-3. Swifty Predictions provides dynamic, real time bets that a user can place in split seconds with our swipe interface. With Swifty’s artificial intelligence and machine learning, users will be presented with the right bets at the right time, removing the need to search for bets and opportunities on various apps and websites.