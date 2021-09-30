checkAd

SOHM, Inc., Signed a Definitive Agreement for Acquisition of Californian Pharmaceutical Company

SOHM, Inc. has taken a step forward in establishing its manufacturing base and network in the USA

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories announced today that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for its long-awaited acquisition of a leading Southern California based pharmaceutical company.

Mr. Baron Night, President and CEO of SOHM Inc., said, "We are delighted to announce that this acquisition is in line with its medium and long terms strategy of stability and growth. This is purely based on CASH BASIS. In addition, the Company has achieved another milestone of setting up its manufacturing hub in the USA." With this acquisition, the Company is heading towards achieving its "Globalè Prospèro" vision. The agreement and road map had been agreed upon for the acquisition by both companies. SOHM Inc. expects more positive developments to follow in the near future.

Mr. Night added that the acquisition would happen in a phased manner due to the nature of business and compliance safeguards. The details of the acquired Company will be disclosed in due course of time; however, it is FDA licensed facility to manufacture prescription, OTC, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceuticals, and a variety of other segments.

Further, Mr. Night commented that SOHM Inc. would also have the opportunity to manufacture its US branded products in-house in Southern California, which will increase its stability and profitability. The acquisition is in line with the Company's strategy for its growth and stability and brings synergies between the two companies. This huge step by SOHM Inc. will open more contract manufacturing opportunities, which will help SOHM Inc. to increase its revenues, profits, and financial stability.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc., is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target the rapidly growing healthcare segments such as Nutraceuticals, Cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and a strategic alliance with US manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals were exported globally and introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.
To know more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports uploaded from time-to-time on OTCMarkets.com.

