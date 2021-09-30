Fiber Laser Market Worth $4,765.43 million by 2028, Rising Demand for Fiber Lasers in Cutting Applications Creating a Huge Growth Opportunity - Research by The Insight Partners

PUNE, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Insight Partners study on "Fiber Laser Market to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Application, and Geography ," the market is projected to reach US$ 4,765.43 million by 2028 from US$ 2,286.16 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2021–2028.

The fiber laser technology is now being widely used in 3D printing because of multiple qualities including feasibility of the process and capability of making stronger & denser materials by pressing the plate hard against the hanging part during the process of sintering by the help of fiber laser. The fiber laser technology has potential applications in printing embedded circuits, robotic components, and electromechanical components. Thus, the use of sintering in 3D printing is likely to have its application in a wide variety of industries. Additionally, the fiber laser technology can change the additive manufacturing industry from printing passive uniform parts to printing active integrated systems. Technological advancements and price reduction in fiber laser systems have led to their utilization in 3D printers for metal deposition primarily used for the aerospace industry. Thus, the growth of 3D printing technology is propelling the growth of the fiber laser market.