UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2021

UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2021

30.09.2021
  • Consolidated revenues of 17.759 mn EUR
  • EBITDA for the group positive with 2.570 mn EUR
  • Group earnings of 0.107 mn EUR

Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, provides their consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2021.

UET Group generated consolidated revenues of 17.759 mn EUR in the first half of the fiscal year 2021. Compared with the previous year, this represents a growth of 1.094 mn EUR or 7%. Adjusted based on the core business of the UET Group, revenues increased by 1.5 mn EUR or 10%.

Parallel with the revenue increase the gross margin improved. Additional cost reduction earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and amounted to 2.570 mn EUR (first half of 2020: 0.691 mn EUR) and increased by 272%.
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) improved by 1.760 mn EUR and amounted 1.064 mn EUR (first half of 2020: -0.696 mn EUR).

The consolidated result of the first half of the fiscal year 2021 was 0.107 mn EUR. In the same period of the previous year consolidated net income amounted to -1.454 mn EUR.

On June 30th 2021, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 2.010 mn EUR compared with 1.135 mn EUR last year.
The equity of the UET Group amounted to 3.637 mn EUR as of 30 June 2021.

As expected, the demand for the expansion and restructuring of communication networks is increasing in all markets, after the restrictions related to pandemic prevention. Stronger growth was limited by the reduced availability of electronic components on the world market with a volatile development.

In the long term, sustainable, profitable growth is planned. Fluctuating market situations will be part of this development and will be included in the development plan by the UET Group.

More financial data and general information can be found in the full report for the first half of the fiscal year 2021 (German version only), which will be available for download on October 1st 2021 on the company website (http://www.uet-group.com) under Investor Relations/ Financial Reports.


Contact:
UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
D-65760 Eschborn

Investor Relations
Sebastian Schubert
Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0
E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com



 

Language: English
Company: UET United Electronic Technology AG
Frankfurter Straße 80-82
65760 Eschborn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6196-7777550
Fax: +49 (0)6196-7777559
E-mail: investor@uet-group.com
Internet: www.uet-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1237277

 
