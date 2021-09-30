Gamesys Group PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONLONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE …

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

RECOMMENDED COMBINATION

of

Bally's Corporation ("Bally's")

(and Premier Entertainment Sub, LLC an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Premier Entertainment"))

with

Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys")

Court Sanction of the Scheme

Gamesys and Bally's are pleased to announce that the Court has today sanctioned the scheme of arrangement between Gamesys and the Scheme Shareholders (the "Scheme") relating to the recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment will acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination").

The full terms of, and conditions to, the Combination are set out in the scheme document relating to the Combination published on 1 June 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

Next Steps

The Scheme will become effective upon a copy of the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected to take place by 7.00 a.m. on 1 October 2021. There has been no material change to the expected timetable of principal events for the Combination set out in the announcement made by Gamesys and Bally's in relation to the Combination on 20 September 2021.

A further announcement will be made when the Scheme has become Effective.

Delisting

It is expected that the listing of Gamesys Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and trading of Gamesys Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 4 October 2021. The last day of dealings in, and for the registration of transfers of, the Gamesys Shares is today.

If any of the remaining dates and/or times in the expected timetable change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Scheme Document.

Enquiries