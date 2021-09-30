Global Technologies divests AEi - Mycronic AB

checkAd

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic's Global Technologies division has divested Automation Engineering, Inc. (AEi) to Singapore-based ASM Pacific Technology.

AEi, which was acquired by Mycronic in 2016, develops, manufactures, and sells innovative and market leading solutions for precision Camera Module Assembly and Test (CMAT) systems used in electronics products. AEi provides a comprehensive product portfolio of fully-automated active alignment solutions, used to assemble camera modules and to measure and verify quality during volume production. The equipment is modular and adapted to customer requirements. The largest customer segment is the automotive industry.

"Our goal has been to find an owner with an existing broad offering towards the automotive industry, who in addition has a technological leadership position in active alignment solutions for camera and sensor assembly and thus can leverage AEi's technology and know-how. We believe we have found such an owner in ASM Pacific Technology," says Michael Chalsen, Sr VP Global Technologies at Mycronic.

"We greatly look forward to continuing to develop AEi's global market and technology leadership position together with ASM Pacific Technology and enabling full line solutions for the automotive and adjacent markets," says Jean Marc Peallat, General Manager, AEi.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2021 or first quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

For additional information, please contact:
Michael Chalsen
Sr VP Global Technologies
Tel: +1 978 495 9418, e-mail: michael.chalsen@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

