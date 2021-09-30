NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app

Berlin, 30 September 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has reached one more milestone in its groundbreaking cooperation with H&Mbeyond. By installing the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR Technologies and starting the test phase of the AvatarCloud Fashion application, H&M Germany is opening selected stores for virtual fitting of its new collection. From 14 October to 6 November this year, H&M customers will have the opportunity to virtually try on perfect-fit looks from the new collection from home and outside of store opening hours via "digital fitting rooms" in two stores in Berlin and one H&M store in Hamburg.

As part of the test phase, customers can have a personal avatar, a digital twin, created free of charge with their exact body measurements in the scanners of participating H&M stores. The innovative AvatarCloud app from NeXR Technologies allows customers to try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of apparel from the new collection on their own avatar. An expansion of the virtual fitting offer to further collections is already technically possible.

The technology, developed by NeXR and driven forward in collaboration with H&Mbeyond. for use in fashion retail, strives not only to offer an exciting digital shopping experience but also to analyze together with customers what impact "digital fitting rooms" can have on shopping behavior. H&Mbeyond. the Berlin-based innovation lab of H&M Germany, is responsible for developing and piloting innovative products and services relevant to H&M's global organization.