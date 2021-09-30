checkAd

DGAP-News NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 15:55  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch
NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app

30.09.2021 / 15:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app

Berlin, 30 September 2021

NeXR Technologies SE (XETRA: NXR) has reached one more milestone in its groundbreaking cooperation with H&Mbeyond. By installing the Fusion III body scanner developed by NeXR Technologies and starting the test phase of the AvatarCloud Fashion application, H&M Germany is opening selected stores for virtual fitting of its new collection. From 14 October to 6 November this year, H&M customers will have the opportunity to virtually try on perfect-fit looks from the new collection from home and outside of store opening hours via "digital fitting rooms" in two stores in Berlin and one H&M store in Hamburg.

As part of the test phase, customers can have a personal avatar, a digital twin, created free of charge with their exact body measurements in the scanners of participating H&M stores. The innovative AvatarCloud app from NeXR Technologies allows customers to try on the matching styles of around 30 pieces of apparel from the new collection on their own avatar. An expansion of the virtual fitting offer to further collections is already technically possible.

fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1d0ccab104724c2c1339295143eb7694

NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app

The technology, developed by NeXR and driven forward in collaboration with H&Mbeyond. for use in fashion retail, strives not only to offer an exciting digital shopping experience but also to analyze together with customers what impact "digital fitting rooms" can have on shopping behavior. H&Mbeyond. the Berlin-based innovation lab of H&M Germany, is responsible for developing and piloting innovative products and services relevant to H&M's global organization.

Seite 1 von 3
NeXR Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app DGAP-News: NEXR Technologies SE / Key word(s): Product Launch NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Germany opens selected stores for virtual fitting with AvatarCloud app 30.09.2021 / 15:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE: H&M Deutschland öffnet ausgewählte Stores für Virtual Fitting mit AvatarCloud-App
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE with promising pilot projects in H1 2021 - sales activities in retail and fitness still limited by COVID-19
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.09.21DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE mit erfolgversprechenden Pilotprojekten im 1. Halbjahr 2021 - Vertriebsaktivitäten in Einzelhandel und Fitness durch COVID-19 weiter eingeschränkt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21NeXR Technologies kündigt Kapitalerhöhung an
4investors | Kommentare
27.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE beschließt Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital mit Bezugsrecht
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: NeXR Technologies SE resolves capital increase from authorized capital with subscription rights
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.09.21NeXR Technologies: Ziele werden 2021 nicht erreicht
4investors | Kommentare
09.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE senkt Prognose 2021 aufgrund Corona-bedingter Verzögerungen bei Markteinführung von Produkten
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
09.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: NEXR Technologies SE lowers 2021 forecast following Corona-related market launch delays of products
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs