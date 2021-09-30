CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Year-End Financial Results for Fiscal 2021

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct") yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 …

Mr. Gatto continued, "Our expansion strategy is now beginning to take shape as we continue to facilitate plans to enhance our revenue potential and bottom-line performance. Our recent acquisition and the research project with Yale University should provide us with a forward-looking revenue platform to significantly exceed our historical revenues. We are focused on playing a key role in serving the women's healthcare market, and therefore, we will continue to develop and invest in our intraductal breast health product lines."

WESTPORT, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / CYduct Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CYDX) ("CYduct") yesterday filed with OTC Markets its financial results for the fiscal years-ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Commenting on the Company's fiscal 2021 financial performance and key corporate milestones, Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made significant progress in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, as we completed our capital restructuring and name change transactions and began to implement our vision of establishing CYduct Diagnostics as a leading company providing innovative solutions within the women's healthcare marketplace. We have taken several steps during the last fiscal year to accelerate our growth plans, such as enhancing our financial reporting structure, expanding our clinical strategies, making a strategic acquisition which we believe will be accretive, and solidifying our key strategic research agreement with Yale University."

About CYduct Diagnostics, Inc.:

CYduct Diagnostics Inc. is a medical device company pursuing innovations within the women's healthcare market, primarily breast healthcare and wellness. CYduct is focused on breast health and wellness through new testing methods that prioritize clinical integrity and patient privacy and convenience. The Company's history is rooted in providing quality medical products to healthcare markets across the United States. For more than 30 years, from medical schools to hospitals, physicians have relied on the Company to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products will be available on the Company's website at: www.CYductdx.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The inability to raise additional capital, and technical complications in research, product development and validation, among other things, could prevent the implementation of strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

