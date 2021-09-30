checkAd

ActionIQ Releases Comprehensive B2B Customer Data Platform Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today introduced a B2B edition of its platform. As B2B buyers increasingly act like B2C consumers — expecting digital-first, self-service options and the ability to interact across many channels — the ActionIQ B2B CDP allows B2B companies to create superior customer experiences for their prospects and customers.

The ActionIQ B2B CDP leverages all known and anonymous customer and account data to build a 360-degree customer view that powers highly personalized, impactful customer experiences. The actionable insights from the new solution enable B2B enterprises to execute more effective account-based marketing (ABM) and prospecting, account conversion and onboarding, as well as account growth and retention programs.

Enhanced capabilities of the ActionIQ B2B CDP include:

  • B2B data partnerships to increase account intelligence
  • B2B data model to map and analyze users across their profiles, behaviors and account dimensions
  • Self-service user interface to democratize analytics, modeling and experience orchestration
  • B2B marketing technology integrations, including ABM and product analytics tools

The ActionIQ B2B CDP runs on InfiniteCompute, ActionIQ's industry-leading, proprietary data infrastructure that delivers unlimited computation power.

"Just as we see in the B2C world, there is a push for B2B brands to drive more consistent and relevant customer experiences," said Justin DeBrabant, Vice President of Product at ActionIQ.  "However, B2B companies face unique challenges, in particular the complexity of the typical B2B data model, with multiple identity hierarchies and the need to drive intelligence and activation within and across these different identities. The ActionIQ B2B CDP addresses these needs, powering a modern customer experience stack."

For more information on the ActionIQ B2B CDP, please visit https://www.actioniq.com/b2b-cdp/.

About ActionIQ
ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com.

