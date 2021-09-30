checkAd

DGAP-News asknet Solutions AG publishes results for the first half of 2021 and continues implementation of Three-Pillar Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.09.2021, 16:00  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report
asknet Solutions AG publishes results for the first half of 2021 and continues implementation of Three-Pillar Strategy

30.09.2021 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

asknet Solutions AG publishes results for the first half of 2021 and continues implementation of Three-Pillar Strategy

  • Gross profit, the key performance indicator for the asknet business, remains on prior-year level at EUR 4.0 million
  • EBIT at EUR -1.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 0.1 million)
  • Improved business performance expected in the second half of 2021, based on a successful start of several new client projects
  • Management proposes capital increase at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 15, 2021

September 30, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist, announces its financial results for the first six months of 2021. In the reporting period, asknet Solutions AG generated gross profit at the level of the prior-year period in the amount of EUR 4.0 million. This was achieved despite a 9.9% drop in revenues to EUR 35.7 million. The gross profit margin climbed from 10.2% in the first six months of 2020 to 11.3% in the reporting period.

In the eCommerce Solutions business unit (eCS), a strong performance by top clients compensated for the still perceptible effects of restructuring of the customer base. Total revenues stood at the prior-year level of EUR 25.8 million. Gross profit slightly decreased by 1.3% to EUR 2.5 million. In the Academics business unit, revenues amounted to EUR 9.9 million compared to EUR 13.8 million in the first six months of 2020. The decrease was mainly the result of a major tender loss as well as the postponement of high-revenue projects to the second half of 2021. Thanks to the expansion of the IBM partnership and increasing license sales, gross profit rose by 3.8% to EUR 1.6 million.

Seite 1 von 4
asknet Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News asknet Solutions AG publishes results for the first half of 2021 and continues implementation of Three-Pillar Strategy DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report asknet Solutions AG publishes results for the first half of 2021 and continues implementation of Three-Pillar Strategy 30.09.2021 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: AGROB Immobilien AG; Bieter: RFR InvestCo 1 S.à r.l.
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG investiert in SDG Exchange (SDGx)
DGAP-News: Verkaufsverhandlungen bzgl. Voltabox-Beteiligung abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 mit positivem EBITDA ab und gibt ...
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE übernimmt Match2One, eine schwedische Self-Serve-Plattform für ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces bond buyback results in the amount of €411 million
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of CytoTools AG votes for dismissal of all Supervisory Board members
DGAP-News: ADM Energy PLC: Interim Results
Titel
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG und Viromed bauen Partnerschaft aus und vermarkten gemeinsam neues ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​SIHPL SECTION 155 - SANCTION HEARING ...
Advance United Aktie mit 346 Prozent Gewinn-Chance
DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF korrigiert Q3 Prognose aufgrund von Umsatzverschiebungen in das vierte Quartal durch ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Improved Survival at One Year in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Operatives Jahresergebnis noch stärker erwartet
Institutsvergütungsverordnung 4.0 final
DGAP-Adhoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA beschließt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlage über bis zu ...
DGAP-News: CytoTools meldet Voranschreiten der Phase-III-Studie von DermaPro(R) in Europa und gibt operatives ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger to develop 400 MW high-performance solar module manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Exponentielles Wachstum im 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2021 und führt Umsetzung der Drei-Säulen-Strategie fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21asknet plant eine Kapitalerhöhung
4investors | Kommentare
21.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Resolution on cash capital increase with subscription rights will be proposed to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), secured by binding agreements with investors
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
21.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Beschlussfassung über Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht wird außerordentlicher Hauptversammlung (aoHV) vorgeschlagen - abgesichert durch bindende Vereinbarungen mit Investoren
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07.09.21DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG migrates eCommerce Solutions infrastructure to AWS, providing higher scalability and extended cloud functionalities
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG: Höhere Skalierbarkeit und erweiterte Cloud-Funktionalitäten - asknet migriert Infrastruktur für eCommerce-Lösungen zu AWS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Verlustmitteilung gemäß § 92 Abs. 1 AktG und Anpassung der Jahresprognose
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
06.09.21DGAP-Adhoc: asknet Solutions AG: Notice of loss pursuant to Section 92 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and adjustment of the annual forecast
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs