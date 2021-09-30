DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report asknet Solutions AG publishes results for the first half of 2021 and continues implementation of Three-Pillar Strategy 30.09.2021 / 16:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gross profit, the key performance indicator for the asknet business, remains on prior-year level at EUR 4.0 million

EBIT at EUR -1.6 million (H1 2020: EUR 0.1 million)

Improved business performance expected in the second half of 2021, based on a successful start of several new client projects

Management proposes capital increase at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on October 15, 2021

September 30, 2021, Karlsruhe (Germany) - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and EdTech specialist, announces its financial results for the first six months of 2021. In the reporting period, asknet Solutions AG generated gross profit at the level of the prior-year period in the amount of EUR 4.0 million. This was achieved despite a 9.9% drop in revenues to EUR 35.7 million. The gross profit margin climbed from 10.2% in the first six months of 2020 to 11.3% in the reporting period.

In the eCommerce Solutions business unit (eCS), a strong performance by top clients compensated for the still perceptible effects of restructuring of the customer base. Total revenues stood at the prior-year level of EUR 25.8 million. Gross profit slightly decreased by 1.3% to EUR 2.5 million. In the Academics business unit, revenues amounted to EUR 9.9 million compared to EUR 13.8 million in the first six months of 2020. The decrease was mainly the result of a major tender loss as well as the postponement of high-revenue projects to the second half of 2021. Thanks to the expansion of the IBM partnership and increasing license sales, gross profit rose by 3.8% to EUR 1.6 million.