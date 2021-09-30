checkAd

CSG's Channing Jones Makes Impact with Innovative Inclusivity Programs, Leading to 2021 Cablefax Diversity List Honor

CSG's Channing Jones Makes Impact with Innovative Inclusivity Programs, Leading to 2021 Cablefax Diversity List Honor

CSG(R) (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that its chief diversity and social responsibility officer, Channing Jones, has been selected as an honoree on the Cablefax Diversity List 2021. This achievement, after less than twelve months in her role, is a testament to Jones' commitment to help CSG become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive company. It also recognizes her innovative approach to building an inclusive culture and equitable workforce by nurturing the talent of people of all backgrounds.

'To drive impactful innovation, businesses should ensure that their products contribute to a more equitable society and be conscious about developing meaningful solutions that reflect this mindset,' said Channing Jones, CSG chief diversity and social responsibility officer. "The foundation of this is to ensure that the entire global leadership team makes diversity and inclusivity the priority that they need to be. It is a privilege to be among leaders at CSG who are committed to this journey of inclusion, growth and innovation and an absolute honor to be included in the 2021 Cablefax Diversity List.'

Spearheaded by Jones, CSG is reaching beyond the company to expand its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) impact in collaboration with customers, vendors, and community partners and creating new opportunities for employees and the communities in which it operates globally. Most recently, Jones and her team expanded CSG's partnership with Cape Innovation and Technology Initiative in South Africa to broaden the organization's Women in Business program nationwide. The program empowers female ICT entrepreneurs to defy social norms and up-skill their technological acuity to drive business growth and promote inclusion.

"Our people and our culture are the foundation of CSG's long-term success and future growth,' said Brian Shepherd, CSG president and CEO. 'The data is clear. The companies with the most talented, most inspired, and most diverse team win big. As a global technology leader with customers and employees all around the world, diversity and inclusion are vital to everything we do. Channing's passion to help us create a truly level playing field, root out biases, foster belonging, and propel a more inclusive future makes her critical to our executive leadership team as we grow into the best version of CSG possible."

Wertpapier


