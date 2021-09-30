checkAd

Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job selection, according to new Voya survey

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021   

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today new findings from a consumer survey revealing that the majority of employed individuals expect their workplace benefits to play a more critical role in their future job selection (68%) and household financial decisions (61%). As a result of the pandemic, six in 10 of surveyed employees (60%) agree that the pandemic has also made them think more carefully about the types of workplace benefits offered by their employer.1

“Employees are increasingly seeing the value their workplace benefits can provide when they think holistically about their financial picture, and they are looking to their employers for solutions — and the pandemic has only increased this value by shining a spotlight on the convergence of health and wealth. Many have experienced first-hand how an unexpected illness or expensive visit to the hospital can have a significant impact on the financial well-being of their household,” explained Rob Grubka, CEO of Health Solutions, Voya Financial. “According to our own research at Voya, 81% of employees are interested in employer support that would improve their overall financial wellness, and 75% of working Americans want help navigating an unexpected life event, like an accident or critical illness.2 This only underscores the importance employers need to place on the benefits they offer — alternatively, they may risk losing top talent in today’s competitive job market.”

The findings of Voya’s new survey come at a time when working Americans are voluntarily changing jobs, often referred to as the “Great Resignation,” as employers focus their efforts on attracting and retaining top talent. According to PwC’s analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the quit rate for professional and business services occupations is 4.1% as of June 2021, up from about 3.0% in February 2020.3

While workplace benefits remain a critical part of future job selection, interestingly, with fall open enrollment approaching for millions of Americans, many employees would prefer to spend time doing other “must do” tasks. For example, if they had extra time, nearly three-quarters of American workers (72%) surveyed by Voya indicated that they would rather bring their car in for regular maintenance, visit the dentist for a cleaning or prepare for tax season instead of reviewing their annual enrollment benefits (28%), such as medical, dental, vision and voluntary benefits like accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity insurance.1

