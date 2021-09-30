Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Vestas Gets 59 MW Wind Turbine Order in Japan (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 59 MW order for two projects with Japanese wind power developer Eurus Energy.The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 14 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines for the 21 MW Tabito and 38 MW Sandaimyojin wind …



