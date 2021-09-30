Vestas Gets 59 MW Wind Turbine Order in Japan
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 59 MW order for two projects with Japanese wind power developer Eurus Energy.
- The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 14 V117-4.2 MW wind turbines for the 21 MW Tabito and 38 MW Sandaimyojin wind projects, to be located in Fukushima prefecture
- Vestas will also deliver a multi-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement
