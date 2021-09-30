checkAd
AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD

Yesterday, on a Capital Market Day in London, GEA Group presented its “Mission 26” strategy – a plan for the next five years that defines key levers to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth.

 

GEA Group AG (Update)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 7.3bn


BUY

PT EUR 48.00 (+25% potential)

 

A Capital Markets Day in London reveals strong medium term growth and further margin expansion. Read here what GEA has to do with plant based protein production.

 

Read

 

What’s it all about?

Yesterday, on a Capital Market Day in London, GEA Group presented its “Mission 26” strategy – a plan for the next five years that defines key levers to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth. Until 2026, GEA expects organic sales growth of 4-6% p.a. and EBITDA margins to improve to 15% - a 350bp improvements vs. 2020 margins. In addition, GEA confirmed its FY 2021 outlook which sees 5-7% organic sales growth and an EBITDA before restructuring in the range between EUR 600-630m. With our initiation note from Sept. 16, we already highlighted that consensus might be a bit too conservative. We therefore expect further upgrades, which bodes well for our BUY recommendation, which we leave unchanged at EUR 48.00.

Wertpapier


