AlsterResearch AG Initiation: GEA AG - Strong five year plan revealed on CMD
Yesterday, on a Capital Market Day in London, GEA Group presented its “Mission 26” strategy – a plan for the next five years that defines key levers to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth.
What’s it all about?
Yesterday, on a Capital Market Day in London, GEA Group presented its “Mission 26” strategy – a plan for the next five years that defines key levers to accelerate sustainable, profitable growth. Until 2026, GEA expects organic sales growth of 4-6% p.a. and EBITDA margins to improve to 15% - a 350bp improvements vs. 2020 margins. In addition, GEA confirmed its FY 2021 outlook which sees 5-7% organic sales growth and an EBITDA before restructuring in the range between EUR 600-630m. With our initiation note from Sept. 16, we already highlighted that consensus might be a bit too conservative. We therefore expect further upgrades, which bodes well for our BUY recommendation, which we leave unchanged at EUR 48.00.
