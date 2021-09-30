checkAd

Matterport Expands Coverage of Capture Services On-Demand as Businesses Increasingly Adopt Digital Twins

Company adds 13 U.S. cities as new service experiences rapid growth from its launch in 2Q21 as businesses embrace the value of quickly digitizing properties with the convenience of an online ordering system

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the expansion of Matterport Capture Services On-Demand to an additional 13 U.S. cities to accommodate the increase in requests by companies wanting to digitize spaces in a fast, simple and cost-effective way. The company has seen strong growth since its launch in May, including repeat orders from customers who have come to rely on Capture Services as part of their business operations. With this expansion, Matterport has boosted coverage to a total of 80 major cities across the country and four cities in the United Kingdom.

With fast and easy online ordering, Capture Services On-Demand delivers a 3D digital twin of any specified property, carried out by trained and certified Capture Technicians within a 35-mile radius of all supported cities. Equipped with Matterport’s leading capture solution - its Capture app and Pro2 3D camera - the space is transformed into an immersive and precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer’s account to access, manage and share the space more effectively than ever before. Digital twins are changing how buildings are designed, built, promoted, and managed online across a variety of industries, including travel and hospitality, real estate, retail and education.

“We needed to digitize our 30,000 square foot campus for virtual tours during COVID. Capture Services On-Demand was a quick and convenient way to find a local, highly skilled Matterport Capture Technician to complete the project in an efficient and cost-effective way,” said Alicia Camacho, Director of Digital Marketing and Creative Strategy, Echo Horizon School. “The 3D digital twin also serves as an amazing marketing tool for the school. Prospective families can now tour the campus virtually, drastically reducing the number of in-person walk-throughs.”

Thousands of spaces are captured every month with Capture Services including co-working locations, construction sites, vacation rentals and retail shops. Research has shown that Matterport digital twins have helped close listings 31% faster, increase vacation rental conversions by up to 12%, and streamline the time it takes to design, construct or remodel properties by 50%.

