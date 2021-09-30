checkAd

Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Pre-IND Response from FDA for AL002, a Cell-Based Therapeutic Vaccine That Seeks to Restore the Ability of Patients’ Immunological System to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2021, 16:11  |  38   |   |   

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) providing a path for Alzamend’s planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s.

“We appreciate the thorough and meaningful response from the FDA, which provides us with the information and clarity needed to submit the IND application to initiate a clinical trial for AL002,” said Stephan Jackman, Alzamend’s Chief Executive Officer. “Preclinical work supports AL002 being associated with a positive anti-inflammatory response and a decrease in brain amyloid contents. Based on AL002’s positive toxicology results, the biologic nature of this product and the urgent need to deliver treatments for Alzheimer’s to patients, Alzamend proposed, and the FDA agreed, to conduct a combined Phase 1/2 study. We appreciate the FDA’s recommendations, guidance and other helpful advice. We plan to augment our proposed clinical trial protocols and proceed accordingly.”

Based on the FDA’s written feedback, Alzamend anticipates filing the IND by the end of November 2021 and initiating the clinical trial of AL002 in the first quarter of 2022.

About AL002

AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that reduces beta-amyloid plaque and seeks to restore the ability of the patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s disease. This therapy is intended to work by stimulating the body’s own immune system to prevent the formation and breakdown of beta amyloids, which build up in the brain to form a plaque that subsequently block the neurological brain signals, ultimately leading to the symptoms and onset of Alzheimer’s.

About Alzamend Neuro

We are early clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s. Our mission is to rapidly develop and market safe and effective treatments. Our current pipeline consists of two novel therapeutic drug candidates, AL001 - a patented ionic cocrystal technology delivering lithium via a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline and salicylate, and AL002 - a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. Both of our product candidates are licensed from the University of South Florida Research Foundation, Inc. pursuant to royalty-bearing exclusive worldwide licenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Alzamend undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect Alzamend’s business and financial results are included in Alzamend’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on Alzamend’s website at www.Alzamend.com.

Alzamend Neuro Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alzamend Neuro Receives Positive Pre-IND Response from FDA for AL002, a Cell-Based Therapeutic Vaccine That Seeks to Restore the Ability of Patients’ Immunological System to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it has received …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
Majority of Americans say their workplace benefits will play a more critical role in future job ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP:   Important Deadline Reminder for Ardelyx Inc. Investors in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
Dupaco Community Credit Union and Home Savings Bank Sign Agreement for Strategic Acquisition
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt
HYZN ALERT: Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ...
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
Exscientia Announces Pricing of $304.7 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering and $160.0 Million ...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide, VINCI and a Group of International Companies Launch the World’s ...
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Carbios Launches Industrial Demonstration Plant for Its Unique Enzymatic Recycling Technology
Eutelsat Statement Concerning Press Rumours
Teva Reaches Agreement with Louisiana to Settle the State’s Opioid-Related Claims
HYZON ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Hyzon Motors Inc. on Behalf of Hyzon Stockholders and ...
Polestar, the Global Electric Performance Car Company, Signs Agreement to be Publicly Listed ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Podcast Explores Neuromorphic Computing with Industry Expert Michael Azoff
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.09.21Alzamend Neuro Announces Initiation of Phase I First-in-Human Clinical Trial for AL001 for Dementia Related to Alzheimer’s Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten